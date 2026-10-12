'We Are Best Friends': Soni Razdan On Her 40-Year Marriage To Mahesh Bhatt

Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt's relationship has often grabbed attention due to the age gap between them. During a recent interview the actor opened up about the difference in their ages, sharing her perspective on how it factors into their relationship.

In a conversation with Nayandeep Rakshit, Soni Razdan explained that Mahesh Bhatt comes from an older generation, and initially there was a little bit of difference in mindset. “Mahesh just comes from a slightly different, slightly older generation to me. And there was initially a little bit of a mindset difference,” she shared.

Recalling the time when they first started their relationship, the actor revealed, “I went into this relationship very open-minded. And I grew as a person through the relationship, and so did he.”

Soni Razdan explained that she learnt to see herself critically from the filmmaker. “The beauty of Mahesh is that he is so honest; he is so insightful about himself. That he is so able to see himself critically, which is a very difficult thing for most men to do. I am learning from him to see myself critically because I always think I am right. I'm the most argumentative person in the room,” Soni said.

After years together, both Soni and Mahesh have grown through their relationship and reached a comfortable place together. “We have grown together to a very comfortable place; both of us are really best friends,” she shared.

Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt first crossed paths when the filmmaker was casting for his 1984 film Saaransh, in which Soni played a prominent role. The two share an 8-year age gap. Later, when their relationship began, Mahesh Bhatt was still married to his first wife, Kiran Bhatt, with whom he shares two children, Pooja Bhatt and Rahul Bhatt.

Later in 1986, Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan got married. The filmmaker converted to Islam prior to the wedding while remaining supportive of his first family. Soni and Mahesh share two daughters, Shaheen Bhatt and Alia Bhatt.

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