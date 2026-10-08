Diana Penty Is A Vision In Manish Malhotra's Olive-Green Chiffon Ensemble

Diana Penty once again proved that understated elegance can make the loudest statement. The actor recently stepped out in a dreamy chiffon ensemble by Manish Malhotra, embracing a graceful and feminine silhouette.

Photos shared by the designer's official Instagram handle showed Diana wearing a deep olive-green ensemble crafted in delicate chiffon fabric. The bottom featured a full-length maxi skirt that sat high on the waist and fell into a long, flowing silhouette. The skirt also had gathered knot detailing at the waist, creating beautiful pleats towards the front of the silhouette.

Diana paired the skirt with a structured bandeau-style cropped top, adding a contemporary element to the otherwise sophisticated ensemble. The most striking addition to the outfit was a sheer, cape-like dupatta. After gracing the neck with gorgeous knot detailing, the dupatta draped over the shoulders and extended dramatically down the arms. Instead of being pinned, it fell freely around the body, creating a beautiful sense of movement and drama.

The monochromatic olive-green palette gave the ensemble a refined and understated quality, while the combination of opaque and sheer textures added more depth to the look.

Sharing the post, Manish Malhotra talked about his love for sheer fabric and how it has evolved in his work over the years. “Chiffon has always been part of my design language,” the designer wrote, adding, “From my years of costume design in the movies to today, I have loved its colour, softness, movement and sensuous femininity. A fabric I have interpreted and reinterpreted across generations. @dianapenty STUNNING in Chiffon from our #LuxePret collection. Fluid. Feminine. Timelessly MM."

The styling of the outfit was kept minimal. For accessories, the actor opted for dangling diamond earrings, letting the outfit take centre stage. Her voluminous, shoulder-length hair was kept natural and open, while she opted for soft-glam makeup. Her look was completed with defined eyes, brushed eyebrows and a nude lip.

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