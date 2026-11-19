The UK's Prince William and his wife, Catherine Elizabeth Middleton, are currently touring India, getting a first-hand experience of the country's culture. This could also be an opportunity for Prince William to explore his Indian roots, which have always been shrouded in mystery. The British royal has never spoken about the little-known strand of his ancestry that traces its origins to Eliza "Betsy" Kewark, a woman of Indian descent. According to a report in The Telegraph, she was from Mumbai, one of the stops on the royals' three-day India visit.

The Telegraph said that Kewark was born to an Armenian father and Indian mother in 1790 and is the great-great-great-great-great-grandmother of Prince William.

The connection between Prince William and Kewark runs though a long and complicated family history. As per The Telegraph report, Kewark married Theodore Forbes, an employee of the East India Company and had the powerful Earls of Angus and Douglas among his relatives.

He was dispatched to India in 1809 where he met Kewark and they got married in an Armenian church. Forbes' next assignment took him to Yemen. He took Kewark with him but stayed there while Forbes returned to Bombay (the former name of Mumbai).

Kitty, Prince William's ancestor, was born in Yemen. Two years later, Kewark gave birth to a boy named Alexander.

Forbes planned to reunite with his family but was warned against doing so because of the class system, as per The Telegraph report. He managed to send Kitty home to Scotland but succumbed and died during a ship journey to meet with his daughter. And since then, Kewark was left to fend for herself.

Kitty later married James Crombie, a wool manufacturer. Her great-granddaughter, anmed Ruth, married Maurice Burke Roche, an Irish peer bearing the title of Lord Fermoy, and their daughter, Frances, married Johnnie Althorp, soon to become Earl Spencer, the father of Diana, Prine William's mother.

A DNA test in 2013 confirmed the connection between the future king and Kewark. CNN said a genetic ancestry testing company named BritainsDNA carried out tests on the DNA of Princess Diana's two matrilineal cousins and compared them to a global database of samples.

The company pointed out that the mitochondrial DNA, which is only passed on from a mother to child, was found in Diana.

Voices are already being raised for Prince William to accept his Indian ancestry.

"I think the moment has finally come when Prince William should say: 'I am proud of the Indian ancestry I have'," Susan Harvard, an academic, art restorer told The Telegraph.