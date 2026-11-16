Video: Prince William, Kate Middleton Experience Mumbai Metro Ride During India Visit

Mumbai has a way of making even a royal visit feel wonderfully local. On Monday, November 16, Prince William and Princess Kate swapped the usual ceremonial cars for a ride on one of the city's newest public transport corridors. They boarded the Mumbai Metro Line 3, Aqua Line, from Vidhan Bhavan to Bandra-Kurla Complex.

The couple's Metro outing came on the first day of their three-day India visit for the 2026 Earthshot Prize engagements.

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In the video shared by news agency ANI on X, the couple, dressed in their best, are seen making their way to the platform. We see them sharing a laugh on the escalator.

From punching their ticket to enter the platform to interacting with the staff inside the metro, the Royals did it all.

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited described the occasion as “a special moment for the Aqua Line”.

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Sharing pictures on X, the official handle of Mumbai Metro said, “We were honoured to welcome Their Royal Highnesses The Prince and Princess of Wales aboard Mumbai Metro Line-3, travelling from Vidhan Bhavan to Bandra Kurla Complex. The ride showcased a modern, developing India, with world-class infrastructure and fast, seamless travel beneath the heart of Mumbai. Every journey by public transport is a step towards a greener, more sustainable future.”

The Aqua Line connects key areas of South Mumbai with the Bandra-Kurla Complex, one of the city's biggest business districts.

Prince Williams and Kate Middleton will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday in New Delhi.