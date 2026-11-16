Nvidia Stock Jumps As Jensen Huang Return Buzz Sparks Investor Hope

Nvidia Corp. shares may be poised for some relief after the Financial Times reported Jensen Huang is discussing a possible comeback to the chipmaker.

A perpetual futures contract on the Hyperliquid blockchain referencing Nvidia's share price rose more than 3 per cent Sunday evening. Nasdaq 100 futures advanced nearly 0.9 per cent before paring gains. Nvidia's stock is coming off its worst week since April 2025, after Huang's admission of an affair with an alleged Chinese spy and quick ouster from the company.

Huang has already been discussing the idea of returning, with backing from several Silicon Valley allies, according to the Financial Times report. Altimeter Capital Management and Atreides Management are among those that have urged Nvidia's board to reconsider.

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"Markets are reacting positively because Jensen Huang remains synonymous with Nvidia," said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade. "His track record is exceptional, and the prospect of his return would restore a degree of clarity around future supply commitments - many of which were based on his personal handshake agreements that could otherwise have been at risk."

Prospects for an actual return by Huang remain uncertain. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is urging the company to make a "dramatic" leadership shakeup, and come clean about its compliance with export controls on its prized AI chips.

Nvidia shares are down 32 per cent from their October all-time high, with the Huang controversy adding to broader concerns over the sustainability of the AI boom. The company is due to report quarterly earnings Tuesday, which should give investors insight into the outlook for demand.

"Markets are desperate after nonstop bad news, and are looking for remedies," said Anna Wu, an investment strategist and founder of Floodlines Research. "Even unconfirmed ones."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)