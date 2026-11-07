Sugar Artist Creates Life-Sized Edible Statues Of Prince William And Kate Middleton In Birmingham

A sugar artist has created life-sized edible statues of Prince William and Kate Middleton using Rice Krispies, marshmallows, modelling chocolate and sugar paste. The creations were displayed at this year's Cake International show in Birmingham, England, after taking three months to complete, according to The Daily Mail.

Emma Jayne Morris, 56, from Aberdare in South Wales, made the statues to match the real-life heights of the Prince and Princess of Wales. The statue of Prince William stands 6 feet 2 inches tall, while Kate's figure is 5 feet 9 inches tall.

The two edible figures weigh more than 130 kg together. They contain around 20 kg of modelling chocolate and approximately 100 kg of sugar paste.

Morris used different materials, including Rice Krispies and marshmallows, to create the figures. She spent three months working on the detailed designs to make them look like the royal couple.

The statue of Prince William shows him wearing his red Welsh Guards ceremonial uniform, complete with the Order of the Garter regalia.

Kate's figure wears a replica of the Alexander McQueen dress she wore at King Charles's coronation.

Morris, who is a mother of three, said creating Kate's figure was the most difficult part of the project. She explained that getting the facial features and overall resemblance right was challenging.

She also said that capturing the likeness of such a well-known couple required considerable effort.