Which Country Has The World's Happiest Passport In 2026?

A passport's value is often measured by the number of countries its holder can visit without a visa. A new ranking takes a broader approach by looking at what life is like in the country issuing it. The Happy Passports Index has assessed 50 countries across four key pillars, including wellbeing, freedom at home, mobility, and prosperity, health and safety.

The idea is to measure not just travel freedom but to assess how happy and free people are in the countries they call home. These factors are combined to give each country an overall score out of 100 in the Happy Passports Index. Finland has claimed the top spot, followed by Iceland and Denmark.

Nordic Countries Dominate The Top 1 To 4 Ranks

Nordic countries are recognised for their residents' high levels of happiness, so their strong showing in the index comes as little surprise. Finland takes the lead with an impressive score of 93.2 out of 100, followed by Iceland at 92.4 and Denmark at 92.1.

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Norway secures the fourth position with 89.3 points, while Switzerland takes fifth place with 88.3 points. Sweden ranks sixth with a score of 88.2.

More Travel Freedom But Not Necessarily Happier

The index found that among wealthier nations, the freedom to make personal choices had a stronger connection with life satisfaction than passport strength or income.

Countries such as Malta, Portugal, Japan, Cyprus, Malaysia, Spain and Greece perform well in terms of travel access and healthy life expectancy. However, their residents report comparatively lower levels of happiness. Interestingly, all seven countries fare better in the overall rankings than they do when assessed solely on life satisfaction.

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Top 10 Rankings

1. Finland – 93.2

2. Iceland – 92.4

3. Denmark – 92.1

4. Norway – 89.3

5. Switzerland – 88.3

6. Sweden – 88.2

7. Netherlands – 86.2

8. New Zealand – 84.4

9. Austria – 83.8

10. Singapore – 82.8