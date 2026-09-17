<i>Bigg Boss 20</i>: Aamrapali Dubey Reveals Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari Once Halted A Film Shoot For 6 Hours

Bhojpuri actress Aamrapali Dubey recently shared an interesting yet hilarious story involving Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari on Bigg Boss 20. During a conversation with Aasif Khan, Scout, Rhiti Tiwari, and Young DSA, she recalled an incident when Ravi and Manoj were shooting a fight scene for Ganga Jamuna Saraswati, but a small disagreement between them stopped the entire shoot for nearly six hours.

Ravi and Manoj were playing a police officer and a thief, and the scene required them to fight. The problem began when both actors wanted the other person to throw the first punch.

Neither of them was ready to take the first hit, leaving the team waiting for hours. Dinesh Lal Yadav, also known as Nirahua, finally solved the situation. He suggested a simple way to start the scene, which ended the argument.

Aamrapali Dubey said, “Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari were shooting for Ganga Jamuna Saraswati; both were rivals at that time. Manoj was the police, and Ravi was the thief. There was a fight sequence in it, and the shooting was stopped for the whole day, just because of one thing: who would throw the first punch?"

“Manoj said that 'The police have come to pick, so the police will have to punch first' and Ravi said that 'When it has already been established in the previous dialogue that 'This is my area, no one can move here without my permission,' then how can anyone else hit me.' Nirahua came in between and said, 'Both of you raise your fists to hit each other and I will come in between to save you. After hitting me, the fight will start.' After 6 hours it was finally decided that Nirahua will take the blow first, and then the fight will take place.”

Released in 2011, Ganga Jamuna Saraswati was directed by Harry Fernandes. The Bhojpuri film featured Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari and Dinesh Lal Yadav in the lead roles. Rani Chatterjee, Rinku Ghosh, and Pakhi Hegde also played key roles in the movie.

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