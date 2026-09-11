Shimmery Jacket, <i>Lak Tunu Tunu</i>, And Plenty Of Swag: Ravi Kishan's <i>Money Follows My Brother</i> Is As Quirky As The Meme

You must be living under a rock if you have not come across the viral memes featuring Ravi Kishan's “money follows my brother” statement. What started as a funny internet trend has now taken a musical turn, with T-Series turning the viral line into a full-fledged song.

On Friday, T-Series released a track titled Money Follows My Brother, and Ravi Kishan himself has lent his voice to it. The song also features vocals by Mellow D and late Punjabi singer Surjit Bindrakhia. The track is also a modern rendition of Bindrakhia's iconic Punjabi number, Lak Tunu Tunu.

The lyrics have been penned by Mellow D and Shamsher Sandhu, while the track has been produced by Sangam Vigyaanik.

The music has been composed by Mellow D, Sangam Vigyaanik and Atul Sharma. The music video has been directed by Post Guru.

Ravi Kishan Brings His Viral Persona To The Music Video

Ravi Kishan is seen embracing the larger-than-life energy of the track in the music video. Dressed in blingy outfits and surrounded by a lavish lifestyle, the actor brings his trademark style and personality to the song.

Sharing a small clip from the music video on Instagram, Ravi Kishan wrote, “A lil swag, a lil trend, a lil charisma, and a whole lot of Mahadev's Blessing. T-Series aur Maine aap sabh ke liye kuch khaas pesh kiya hai.”

What Led To Money Follows My Brother?

Ravi Kishan has recently found himself at the centre of a fresh wave of attention on the internet. His older clips, statements and performances have resurfaced across social media, turning the actor-politician into an unlikely meme favourite.

The phrase “money follows my brother” became one of the most widely shared clips associated with him. Soon, social media users began revisiting other memorable moments from Kishan's interviews, public appearances and performances.

The latest song appears to be a direct nod to this unexpected internet popularity, bringing together several elements that audiences have recently come to associate with Ravi Kishan.

Ravi Kishan On The Viral Love

Talking about the song, the actor-politician opened up about the response he has been receiving from fans and said the track is his way of returning that love.

"The kind of love I have been receiving from my fans recently has been truly overwhelming. I'm beyond grateful and thankful for it to my fans and Mahadev, and 'Money Follows My Brother' is my way of giving that love back to them," Ravi Kishan said, as quoted by IANS.

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