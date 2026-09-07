Woman's Priceless Reaction Goes Viral After Learning What Son's Glasses Really Cost

A simple guessing game between a man and his mother over the price of his Meta glasses turned into a funny moment after she discovered that the glasses cost Rs 50,000. Her guesses started at a few hundred rupees and slowly increased to Rs 3,000, but she was left speechless when the actual price was revealed.

Instagram user Bikas Meena shared a video showing his mother's candid reaction as he asked her to guess the price of the glasses.

In the video, Meena asks his mother how much the glasses cost. She casually guesses that they must be around Rs 200 or Rs 250. When Meena asks her to increase the amount, she guesses Rs 1,500, followed by Rs 2,000, Rs 2,500 and finally Rs 3,000.

Before revealing the actual price, Meena repeatedly checks whether the revelation will shock his mother.

He asks her if she will get a heart attack. His mother assures him that she will not and asks him to tell her the price.

Watch Video Here:

Meena finally reveals that the glasses cost Rs 50,000.

His mother immediately reacts with disbelief. Meena tells her not to swear, while she asks again whether the glasses really cost Rs 50,000.

The conversation becomes even more amusing when Meena tells her that she is being recorded. Initially confused, his mother starts examining the glasses and notices the recording indicator.

She then points out the light and talks about how she had wondered why the glasses would record. Her spontaneous reaction and expressions added another funny moment to the video.

Social Media Reaction

The video has drawn several reactions, with viewers particularly enjoying the mother's natural and humorous expressions.

One user commented, "She's the cutest."

Another user noted, "Cutest reaction."

"She is so cute," added a third user.