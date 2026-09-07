Telangana Bus Conductor Returns Rs 3 Lakh Left Behind By Haj-Bound Couple

A Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) conductor returned Rs 3 lakh in cash that a Haj-bound couple accidentally left behind on a bus in Hyderabad, setting an example of honesty. The incident took place on Saturday, September 5, when Shadnagar-based businessman Jahangir was travelling to Hyderabad with his wife. The couple were preparing to leave for the Haj pilgrimage and were carrying Rs 3 lakh in cash.

After getting down from the bus at Afzalgunj, the couple proceeded towards Nampally. It was only after leaving the bus that they realised they had accidentally left their cash bag behind.

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Alarmed by the loss, Jahangir rushed back to the bus stand, hoping that the bag would still be there. The conductor, Sarita, who was on duty, had noticed the bag inside the bus. She immediately informed the driver, Narasimhulu.

The two employees secured the bag and kept the cash safe until its owner returned. When Jahangir reached the bus stand, Sarita and Narasimhulu verified his claim and handed over the bag to him.

The incident drew appreciation for the two TGSRTC employees. Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar praised conductor Sarita for safely returning the money without any selfish motive.

Prabhakar wrote, "I congratulate Shadnagar RTC Depot Conductor Sarita for her honesty and responsible demeanour."

"It is commendable to perform duties at a public transport corporation while demonstrating such honesty and responsibility. RTC staff serve the public with empathy every day. The integrity of employees like this brings a good reputation to the organisation. I congratulate conductor Sarita for safely returning the passenger's cash without any selfish motives. I hope her honesty and humanity will inspire other RTC employees," he added.

He said her honesty and humanity could inspire other employees of the transport corporation.