Who Is Jenny Lee? American Startup Founder Marries Indian-Origin Entrepreneur In Lavish Jaipur Wedding

Jenny Lee, founder and CEO of New York-based startup Hera, married Indian-origin Sagar Jajoo in an elaborate multi-day celebration in Jaipur, bringing together Western and Indian wedding traditions. The wedding took place at ITC Mementos Jaipur, which the couple completely booked for the celebrations. Their wedding website described the occasion as an intimate, destination-style celebration, with guests staying at the property throughout the festivities.

Though the festivities took place in October 2025, pictures and videos from the ceremony have only recently surfaced on social media. The celebrations began on October 23 with a welcome lunch, followed by a Western wedding ceremony styled as a formal garden party.

See the pictures here:

The evening transitioned into a typical Indian sangeet with dinner and dancing continuing into the night.

For her sangeet, Jenny Lee performed to 'Like Jennie' by South Korean singer and rapper Jennie. A video of her performance was shared on Instagram two days ago by wedding planners Palkan Badlani Weddings & Events. The video shows the Hera co-founder dancing to the song at three different moments during the festivities. In one clip, she is seen in a red lehenga, in another in a silver lehenga, and in a third, in a minidress.

Watch the video here:

The following day began with a baraat, followed by the traditional pheras, lunch, a cocktail hour and a Western-style black-tie reception. The celebrations concluded with an after-party that continued into the early hours of October 25.

Who is Jenny Lee?

Jenny Lee is the co-founder and CEO of Hera, a New York-based healthcare startup that helps families navigate the complexities of caring for ageing parents. Hera combines care-management expertise with technology to help families deal with appointments, insurance, healthcare systems and other aspects of elder care.

Lee studied computer science and business administration at the University of California, Berkeley and Berkeley Haas. Before launching Hera, she worked as a product manager at Dropbox and was a founding product manager at healthcare startup Headway; she also interned in software engineering at Google.

According to Fortune, Lee came up with the idea for a company tackling this aspect of elder care at her grandmother's memorial service. Her aunt, then in her mid-50s, had been the one coordinating all of her grandmother's care. "I realised she had silently paid the cost and broken inside as a result of that journey. There was a huge personal sacrifice. It had cost a part of herself," Lee said.

Who is Sagar Jajoo?

Sagar Jajoo is a technology and healthcare entrepreneur based in New York. He is the co-founder and COO of Silna Health, a healthcare technology company that helps providers manage processes such as prior authorisations, benefit checks and insurance monitoring.

A graduate of UC Berkeley, Jajoo previously worked as the first product hire at Truework and as a product manager at Blend before moving deeper into healthcare technology.