Man Chooses Metro Over 41-Minute Road Trip Amid Traffic Jam To Catch Flight

A traveller found a quicker way to reach the airport after traffic made the road journey too long for his flight. His first experience with the Chennai Metro left him impressed with its cleanliness and convenient airport connectivity.

The experience was shared by X user Anirudh, who took the Chennai Metro for the first time while heading to the airport.

He mentioned, "I took the Chennai Metro for the first time, because I was forced. I was stuck in massive traffic jams on the way to the airport, now common in Chennai - ironically due to metro construction."

"I had to get to the airport in 30 mins, or I'd miss the flight. I checked Maps- 41 mins by road, 21 mins by Metro. Obvious decision," he added.

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Anirudh bought a QR ticket through Paytm and boarded the Metro at Saidapet. He described the train as brand new and squeaky clean and said it was easy to travel with his trolley bag.

He wrote, "And when I reached the airport station, I was delighted to find it connected directly to the terminals through travellators."

His experience became even more convenient when he reached the airport station. According to Anirudh, the station was directly connected to the terminals through travellators and took him to a Digi Yatra gate meant for Metro passengers.

Calling the experience "Super convenient!", he said he eventually made his flight. The experience convinced him to recommend the Chennai Metro to people visiting the city.

Social Media Reaction

The post received several reactions from social media users.

One user commented, "Yes, it is convenient."

Another user noted, "Glad you used it."

"Chennai's public transport is one of the best in India," added a third user.