Father Tries To Pull Back Teen From Cliff Edge, Both Fall. Then Mother Jumps

An 18-year-old man stood on the edge of a hill in Maharashtra on Friday, prompting his parents and others to spend nearly three hours trying to persuade him to move to safety. "I am going to jump," he kept threatening the parents.

The situation ended in tragedy when the man fell from the hill while his father was attempting to intervene. In panic the mother also fell from the hill moments later. All three family members died.

The tragic incident took place at Khavda Hill in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

The three-hour ordeal, during which the parents and others tried to persuade the teenager to step away from the edge, was captured on video by tourists and locals at the site.

It all began around 10 am when the 18-year-old, a resident of the Devlai area, went to the edge of the hill and threatened to take his own life.

For nearly three hours, villagers and his mother tried to reason with him. They urged him to think about his future and his parents, but he remained determined to take his own life.

The boy's father, who had initially been pleading with him from below, climbed up the hill during the final 15-20 minutes.

As the teenager continued to move near the edge, the father tried to talk him into moving away from it. At around 1 pm, he attempted to grab his son, but the two lost their balance and fell from the hill.

Moments later, the panic-stricken mother also fell from the hill.

Police officials were present at the spot and also tried to persuade the teenager to move away from the edge, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

Eyewitness Sanjay Jadhav said the parents and others had made repeated attempts to persuade the teenager.

"The parents and others tried very hard to make him understand, but he didn't listen and kept standing on the edge of the hill. Police officials were also there," Jadhav said.

"The mother kept pleading with him not to jump," he said.