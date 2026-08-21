'He Thrashed Her Over Rotten Tomato': Sister Of Lucknow Woman Shot By Husband

Pragya Mishra, the sister of a woman who was shot by her husband outside the ICICI bank in Lucknow in a double murder-suicide, has revealed shocking details about the accused, Manas Vajpayee. Pragya, who is a prominent Hindi YouTuber, said that Manas used to be cruel to her sister, Divya Mishra, often - due to which she wanted to be separated from him.

In a post on X, Pragya alleged that Manas used to beat her sister over a rotten tomato.

"I knew the murderer used to be cruel to my sister. That's why she wanted to be separated from him. If a tomato ordered from Blinkit turned out to be bad, he would beat her over it," she said.

Calling Manas a "psycho" person, Pragya said, "The murderer and his sister had beaten this mother so much that even his own ailing mother had died. Divya just wanted to leave him. She had told me once that Manas had fought with the counselor at the family court." According to her, Manas had made a list of household expenses that Divya would be sharing the costs of on their wedding night - to which Divya had agreed.

Divya and Manas married 12 years ago, but were living separately for over a year. According to information, Divya had filed for divorce last year. Manas allegedly accused Divya of cheating on him.

"Divya had stopped bearing her share of the expenses for the past year. In the eyes of the psycho murderer, this could be cheating," Pragya said.

"...Even after going through all this, Divya was going to keep a fast for 'Teej'. She even had Manas' name tattooed on her hand. Deep down, she wanted everything to be okay...She wanted him to change," Pragya added.

On Thursday, Manas went to his wife's workplace, called her outside the ICICI bank where she worked, spoke to her for a few minutes, and then shot her. Divya was rushed to the hospital, where she was declared brought dead, police said.

The accused then returned home and killed his sister, Shiva Vajpayee (28) - who was reportedly dealing with mental health issues.

Minutes later, Manas killed himself.

In a shocking layer to the scene, Manas put a WhatsApp status announcing that he had killed his wife and sister. "Today I killed my wife who cheated on me. Now I have to kill myself and my sister... her sister Pragya and Bharat know everything," read the WhatsApp status.

A shop owner near Manas' house told NDTV that he had returned home around 12:30 pm. "Manas was in a hurry and sweating profusely. He went inside the house and played Hanuman Chalisa," he said. After seeing his WhatsApp status, this neighbour went inside the house and found Manas dead.

Pragya questioned how Manas got access to revolvers with which he committed the crimes.

"How did the murderer, who worked at a bank, get access to three revolvers? Who delivered them to him? Who incited him to commit such a heinous crime? The murderer could not even drive a car. Someone else must definitely be involved. The police must investigate this," she said.

The victim's sister claimed that Manas used to stalk Divya.

Due to the constant stress, Divya had an accident a few days ago, and her hands and legs were broken, Pragya said, adding that she was still limping. "Everyone knows how much torture Divya has endured," she said.