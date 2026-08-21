- CCTV shows Manas Vajpayee shooting wife Divya outside ICICI Bank in Lucknow
- Manas physically stopped Divya from entering bank before shooting her and fleeing
- Manas later shot sister Shiva, then killed himself at home after posting WhatsApp status
NDTV has accessed the CCTV footage from outside the ICICI bank in Lucknow where a man shot his wife on Thursday.
The CCTV footage shows the exact moment when Manas Vajpayee, an SBI bank employee, shot his wife Divya Mishra outside ICICI Bank branch in city's upscale Gomti Nagar area around noon.
The footage from outside the bank branch, where Divya Mishra worked, shows Manas physically stopping her from going inside the bank.
CCTV Shows Moment Lucknow Man Shot Wife Outside ICICI Bank https://t.co/jE5tvFhb2u pic.twitter.com/cFR69p3RFwAugust 21, 2026
Eyewitnesses told police that 38-year-old Manas Vajpayee called his wife Divya outside bank where she worked, spoke to her for a few minutes before shooting her and escaping the scene. Divya was rushed to hospital where she was declared brought dead, police said.
Footage shows that some bank staff rushed out to intervene in Manas and Divya's altercation. Manas is seen physically assaulting Divya in front of the bank gate. The staff is then seen rushing back inside in panic as Manas shoots Divya.
Divya and Manas married 12 years ago, but were living separately for over a year. According to information, Divya had filed for divorce last year. Manas allegedly accused Divya of cheating on her.
The double murder and suicide case had sent shockwaves in Lucknow on Thursday.
Police said that Manas also shot his 28-year-old sister Shiva Vajpayee, who reportedly was dealing with mental health issues.
Manas, before killing himself, had put a WhatsApp status announcing that he had killed his wife and sister.
"Today I killed my wife who cheated on me. Now I have to kill myself and my sister... her sister Pragya and Bharat know everything," read the WhatsApp status.
"A preliminary investigation suggested that a family dispute led to the killings, and further investigation was underway," Lucknow Police Commissioner Tarun Gauba said.
Police said Manas returned home within minutes of shooting his wife, later posted a WhatsApp status, and then shot his sister and himself. Manas wrote that he intended to kill himself and his sister, and alleged that Divya's sister, Pragya, and her husband Bharat Yadav knew everything about the matter.
Luvkush, who runs a restaurant rented on the premises where Manas lived, told NDTV that he saw him rushing into the residence, profusely sweating, apparently after the shooting occurred near the bank. "I even asked him, 'bhaiya, what's the matter? You appear stressed.' But he told me that it was nothing, just some office issues. Then he went inside," the restaurant owner said.
People working at the restaurant said after entering the house, he locked the door. "Then he played the Hanuman Chalisa at a high volume on the television. We could hear it. When the door was opened after the incident, the Hanuman Chalisa was still playing loudly," they said.
Neighbours, who heard two gunshots, reached the house and broke open the door, where they found the bodies.