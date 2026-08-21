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CCTV Shows Moment Lucknow Man Shot Wife Outside ICICI Bank

Eyewitnesses told police that 38-year-old Manas Vajpayee called his wife Divya outside bank where she worked, spoke to her for a few minutes before shooting her

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CCTV Shows Moment Lucknow Man Shot Wife Outside ICICI Bank
Manas Vajpayee shot wife Divya Mishra outside ICICI Bank
  • CCTV shows Manas Vajpayee shooting wife Divya outside ICICI Bank in Lucknow
  • Manas physically stopped Divya from entering bank before shooting her and fleeing
  • Manas later shot sister Shiva, then killed himself at home after posting WhatsApp status
Has the police confirmed if the sister's family was involved?
Lucknow:

NDTV has accessed the CCTV footage from outside the ICICI bank in Lucknow where a man shot his wife on Thursday.

The CCTV footage shows the exact moment when Manas Vajpayee, an SBI bank employee, shot his wife Divya Mishra outside ICICI Bank branch in city's upscale Gomti Nagar area around noon.

The footage from outside the bank branch, where Divya Mishra worked, shows Manas physically stopping her from going inside the bank.

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