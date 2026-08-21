CCTV Shows Moment Lucknow Man Shot Wife Outside ICICI Bank

NDTV has accessed the CCTV footage from outside the ICICI bank in Lucknow where a man shot his wife on Thursday.

The CCTV footage shows the exact moment when Manas Vajpayee, an SBI bank employee, shot his wife Divya Mishra outside ICICI Bank branch in city's upscale Gomti Nagar area around noon.

The footage from outside the bank branch, where Divya Mishra worked, shows Manas physically stopping her from going inside the bank.