Viral: Aussie Influencer Flags Delhi Airport Wi-Fi Issue, Gets Fact-Checked

An observation by an Australian influencer about the free Wi-Fi access at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport has gone viral, sparking curiosity among his followers as well as clarification from airport authorities. Andy Evans, known on Instagram as Aussie Bhai, shared a video from the airport that has since clocked over 2 million views. In the clip, he is seen standing in front of a standee that reads "Connect Wi-Fi with an Indian number!" along with the steps to do so.

Questioning the logic, Evans remarks in the video, "Why would I need Wi-Fi if I have an Indian number? I only need Wi-Fi if I don't have an Indian number." His comment struck a chord with many viewers, with the video quickly gaining traction online.

However, the video does not reflect the full picture. Responding in the comments section, Delhi Airport clarified that passengers without an active Indian mobile number can still access free Wi-Fi through alternate methods.

According to information available on the airport's official website, travellers can connect to the complimentary, high-speed Wi-Fi service even without an Indian number by following a simple process.

How to connect to Delhi Airport Wi-Fi without an active Indian mobile number:

Visit the nearest Information Desk or a self-service Wi-Fi kiosk

Scan your passport at the kiosk or present it at the Information Desk

Collect a unique coupon code from the system or staff

Enter your KYC ID and coupon code, then follow the on-screen instructions

Also Read: To Wi-Fi Or Not To Wi-Fi On A Plane? Pros And Cons Of Using Internet At 30,000 Feet

Expanding on this, Delhi Airport responded directly to the influencer's post, stating:

"Dear Andy, we regret the inconvenience caused. We would like to apprise you that, as per DoT (Department of Telecommunications) guidelines, authentication is mandatory for all passengers using public Wi-Fi. Passengers can reach out to any of the options below and have the OTP taken if they do not receive an SMS or in case any other assistance is required.

For passenger convenience, we have:

1. Password vending kiosks

2. Dedicated 24x7 support personnel

3. Assistance at information desks

4. Dedicated Wi-Fi support number: +918448995655

You may refer to the following link for more information: https://bit.ly/Connect_To_WiFi. Please be assured that passenger experience is paramount to us, and we always strive to enhance our flyers' experience."

For those with an active Indian mobile number, the process is more straightforward:

Select the network "GMR FREE WIFI"

Enter your Indian mobile number when prompted

Receive and input the OTP

Connect instantly

The Delhi airport maintains that its Wi-Fi services are designed to be seamless and secure, allowing travellers to stay connected for work, communication or leisure while in transit.