Iran Releases Undated Video Of Mojtaba Khamenei Amid Health Rumours

Iranian state-controlled Mehr news agency has shared an undated video of Mojtaba Khamenei amid months of speculation about the health of the new Supreme Leader, who has not been seen in public since the US-Israeli airstrike that killed his father and predecessor, Ali Khamenei, in February.

"A video of the Leader of the Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, released for the first time," the agency posted along with the video on its website on Saturday.

The 12-second clip showed Mojtaba, who reportedly suffered severe facial and leg injuries in the February 28 attack, in good health and seated on a carpet in a closed room. Donning a black turban and a light grey robe over white clothing, he was seen interacting with people sitting around him on the carpet.

It was not immediately clear when and where it was shot.

On March 20, state-run broadcaster IRIB had also shared an eerily similar video of Mojtaba.

ALSO READ | Iran President Met Mojtaba Khamenei In 'Darkness', Isn't Convinced It Was Him: Report

"Published for the first time. A video of religious science teaching by Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei," it had said on X without specifying date or location.

Where Is Mojtaba Khamenei?

Mojtaba Khamenei has issued multiple written statements through state-run news agencies since his appointment as Iran's third supreme leader on March 8 but has not posted any image or voice recording.

The 56-year-old was also not seen at his father's funeral ceremonies last month.

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said this week that communication with Mojtaba was very "difficult at the moment".

"It is very difficult to communicate with him at the moment, but in any case, his presence is a very great source of strength for us so that we can continue," he said.

Pezeshkian, however, said he had been able to hold productive meetings with him and been met with "kindness and very sound logic".

"Unfortunately, the current situation allows some malicious people to describe him differently and to present a different image of him," he said.

US President Donald Trump last month claimed that Mojtaba was "90 per cent gone".

Israel's Channel 14 recently reported that Mojtaba was in "poor condition".