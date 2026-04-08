Delhi Airport Issues Advisory On Feeding Stray Dogs After Story Of '<i>Kaddu</i>' Goes Viral

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday issued a statement after the story of a street dog named 'Kaddu' went viral. Many online users alleged that this elderly and calm dog has been missing since March 26. Several posts and videos circulating on social media claimed that the dog was forcefully removed from the airport premises. Some videos also show the dog being dragged by its legs, a move that has sparked outrage.

Meanwhile, the airport administration clarified the matter, stating that several community dogs live at all three terminals of the airport. They are "regularly cared for and fed, strictly following veterinary-prescribed guidelines," read the statement posted on X (formerly Twitter).

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The administration also stated that the dog being removed was an aggressive dog that had bitten some passengers.

On reports of the missing dog, it added, "...we learnt from some social media posts about another dog at T3 which has reportedly been missing since 26th March. We sincerely hope it is safe and around."

At the same time, we learnt from some social media posts about another dog at T3 which has reportedly been missing since 26th March. We sincerely hope it is safe and around. (4/6) — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) April 7, 2026

Rise in cases of dog bites

The advisory also urged the passengers to avoid feeding stray dogs in public areas, following a surge in dog bite cases. The airport has recorded 31 dog bite incidents across its three terminals since January 2026, with 24 of these cases involving airport staff.

"We also want to inform you that the brown dog, which had recently bitten two individuals and shown signs of aggression, has been carefully handled, calmed, and gently returned to its familiar area. Our approach remains rooted in care, safety, and responsible management," the statement added.

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"We strongly urge all flyers and visitors to avoid feeding them in public areas or engaging in any actions that may unintentionally provoke them."

The statement mentions that the rising incidents of dog bites are a matter of "genuine concern", and ensuring safety for people and animals requires "collective responsibility".

The authority has suggested that if an aggressive animal is encountered, passengers should report it to airport security or the dedicated helpline instead of intervening themselves.