"Traffic Jam" During Ranthambore Safari Goes Viral, Internet Reacts To Tiger Struggling For Space

A video from Ranthambore National Park, showing a tiger surrounded by several safari jeeps, has gone viral on social media. The clip, shared by Instagram user Monty Bhatt, captures the chaos as multiple vehicles crowd the tiger's path, leaving it with barely any space to move. The video shows tourists, both Indian and foreigners, clicking photos as the tiger stands still, seemingly stressed.

"The tiger came very close, and the jeeps didn't give the space to the Tiger in Ranthambore National Park," the caption of the video read. Experts say this kind of crowding can increase cortisol levels, potentially triggering defensive aggression.

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Watch the video here:

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The incident has sparked outrage and concerns about wildlife tourism management in national parks, with users calling for strict protocols. Hundreds of users commented on the video, which amassed over 72,000 views and over 46,000 likes.

"The Tiger looks more civilised and mature among all these humans around," one user wrote in the comment section.

"The Indian forest department deserves praise for its efficient management of safari operations in India. The tiger seems to be facing a traffic jam in its own home," another user said.

"Mobile phones used, tiger is not given space to walk. The jeeps are crowding around with no space. The jeep facing the tiger is facilitating photography and one of the foreign tourist is not even interested in the sighting eating a fruit nonchalantly. There are others behind who can't get a glimpse of the tiger. Very very bad condition of safari in Ranthambore. Shame," a third user expressed anger.

What does the expert say?

Reacting to a similar incident, Dr PM Dhakate, Chief Conservator of Forests, said last month that such "safari jams" disrupt the animal's natural movement and can have long-term consequences for its health and reproduction.