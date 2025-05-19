Why Ranthambore National Park Is So Famous And The Best Places To Stay In

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan is renowned for tiger sightings. Machli, the famous tigress, became a symbol of India's tiger conservation. Best visiting months are October to March, the park closes during monsoon.

If there's one national park in India famous for its tiger sightings, it is Ranthambore in Rajasthan. The national park is unique for tiger sightings at any time of the day, while other national parks in the country usually rely on the dawn or dusk time periods.

It's also been the stuff of wildlife legends, what with photographers flocking to the national park for the best shots of tigers and tigresses.

The World's Most Famous Tigress

The stories of Machli, Ranthambore's famous Royal Bengal tigress, is of course, legendary. The tigress was identified, and owed her name to, a fish-shaped mark on her forehead. Machli was India's longest-living tigress and one of the world's most famous ones. After her mother's death in 2000, Machli became the dominant tigress in Ranthambore. Machli mothered several litters of cubs, and was soon synonymous with India's tiger conservation movement.

Ranthambore is famous for tiger sightings. Photo: Six Senses Fort Barwara

Almost a decade since her death, locals still sing paeans of Machli's courage. One of those stories is that of her fight with a crocodile who tried to drag her into the water by the leg in the lakes of the national park. Machli extricated herself from the jaws of the crocodile, and killed the mugger despite suffering several injuries herself. That was 2009.

The Legacy Of Machli

Seven years later, in 2016, Machli's death at the age of 19 left wildlife enthusiasts all over the world heartbroken. Ranthambore, since then, has missed its resident huntress but also become known for Machli's cubs, some of whom inherited that fish-shaped mark on their foreheads.

Today, Machli's legacy is visible all over Ranthambore. The tiger reserve is known for its density of tigers and ease of sightings.

The Many Luxury Resorts In Ranthambore

Once the hunting grounds of the Jaipur royals, Ranthambore since has become a favourite with luxury resorts. The biggest hospitality brands are here: from Taj and Oberoi, to Aman and Sujan.

There's also Six Senses Fort Barwara, at a stone's throw from Ranthambore National Park, which is a hit with luxury travellers (more on the stays in a bit).

When To Go

From October to March, Ranthambore is teeming with tourists on the lookout for the Royal Bengal Tiger. The summer months of April and May also attract visitors, but the high temperatures of Rajasthan might make it difficult to venture out during the day. From July to September, the national park is closed for monsoon.

As a result, the winter months see the maximum footfall at the Ranthambore resorts. Here's a look at the best luxury resorts in Ranthambore.

Where To Stay In Ranthambore

Six Senses Fort Barwara

Six Senses Fort Barwara is a 14th-century fort converted into a hotel. Photo: Six Senses Fort Barwara

Where: An hour's drive from Ranthambore National Park

The resort where Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal had their wedding at, Six Senses Fort Barwara is an overwhelming place of stay and a destination in itself. The resort is a 14th century fort that has been converted, sensitively and sensibly, into a Six Senses retreat.

The Six Senses brand is known for its commitment to well-being, and at Fort Barwara too, well-being is in focus. Trust its three Rajasthani-inspired restaurants on that.

The fort was originally owned by a Rajathani royal family and faces the Chauth ka Barwara temple. Within the walled fort are two palaces and two temples. The design of the resort is a tribute to its 700-year regal history. All its 48 suites come with stunning views of either the countryside, or the Barwara village, and has every amenity you can think of.

Tariff: Doubles from* Rs 47,000 (breakfast included, off-season rates)

Aman-i-Khas

Aman-i-Khas is known for its luxurious tents. Photo: Aman-i-Khas

Where: A 20-minute drive from Ranthambore National Park

Situated right on the periphery of the Ranthambore National Park, Aman-i-Khas is an intimate tented-camp resort perfect for a slow stay. The resort offers the quintessential quiet luxury that the Aman brand is famous for; be it in its incomparable privacy, its guided safaris, or its world-class spa services. The camp has 11 expansive luxury tents with soaring living spaces, free-standing bathtubs and shower, and two writing desks to scribble your Ranthambore journals in at.

All tents at Aman-i-Khas come with a private butler, daily group yoga sessions, a full board (breakfast, lunch and dinner for two), and laundry services.

Tariff: Doubles from* Rs 1,10,829 (off-season rates, till May-end); Rs 1,99,458 (season rates, from October 2025)

Taj Sawai Ranthambore

Taj Sawai Ranthambore is a 10-minute drive from the national park. Photo: Taj Sawai Ranthambore

Where: A 10-minute drive from Ranthambore National Park

Taj Sawai's location is among its biggest highlights: the resort is located just five kilometres from the Ranthambore National Park. The place blends enduring charm of Ranthambore with modern aesthetics. Its 56 rooms and 4 suites are all done up in pristine whites and warm oaks. Accommodation here span from 48 to 131 sq m, with a private courtyard, plunge pool, and indoor and outdoor shower options.

The two on-site restaurants, Machan and Tropics, serve Indian and global fare respectively. The resort's bar is called The Whiskey Lounge. It also has a spa overlooking the Talai waterbody, for that therapy after a day of chasing and gazing at wildlife in Ranthambore.

Tariff: Doubles from* Rs 24,000 (room only)

Sujan Sher Bagh

Sujan Sher Bagh is a tribute to the 1920s safari camps. Photo: Sujan Sher Bagh

Where: An 18-minute drive from Ranthambore National Park

12 tented suites including 2 resplendent suites comprise Sujan Sher Bagh, one of the most luxurious stay options in Ranthambore. The tents here are inspired by the classic style of 1920s safari camps. Sujan Sher Bagh tents come with campaign furniture, en-suite bathrooms with brass bathtubs and open stone showers, and private verandahs where people can spend an evening looking at the jungle from.

Sujan Sher Bagh is also known for its Anglo-Indian meals made from homegrown organic produce. The in-house naturalists at the camp tell you tales of Ranthambore under a starlit sky, while a campfire keeps you warm.

Tariff: Doubles from* Rs 75,000 (full-board, off-season rates); Rs 1,19,000 (full-board, high-season rates); and Rs 1,45,000 (full-board, festive season rates)

The Oberoi Vanyavilas

The tents at The Oberoi Vanyavilas are inspired by the caravans of the erstwhile Indian royal families. Photo: The Oberoi Vanyavilas

Where: A 17-minute drive from Ranthambore National Park

At The Oberoi Vanyavilas, expect nothing short of the signature Oberoi hospitality. The resort offers luxury tents inspired by the opulent caravans of erstwhile Indian royal families. The tents are spacious, with teakwood floors, a canopied king-sized bed, plush armchairs, a writing desk, and a private garden. The bathrooms come with claw-footed standalone bathtubs. The resort also has electric vehicle charging stations.

Rajasthani and international cuisine are both part of the menu at the on-site restaurant at The Oberoi Vanyavilas. There's also a spa offering multiple therapies. Jungle drives here come in 4x4 vehicles driven by the resort's experienced and professional chauffeurs, forest guides and an inhouse naturalist. A 3.5-hour drive through Ranthambore in the resort's vehicle costs Rs 55,000.

Tariff: Doubles from* Rs 53,500 (full-board, off-season rates); Rs 1,18,500 (full-board, high-season rates)

(*prices are subject to change)

