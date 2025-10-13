Air India Shifting Operations At Delhi Airport Terminals: Here's All You Need to Know

Air India will be shifting a significant portion of its domestic flights to Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport's upgraded Terminal 1 (T1) and Terminal 2 (T2) starting October 26, 2025. The move is due to the ongoing expansion activities at Terminal 3 (T3) by Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) to augment international passenger capacity.

"The terminal enlargement works will reduce domestic capacity at T3, necessitating the relocation of certain domestic operations of Air India and Air India Express, effective 26 October 2025," Air India said in a statement.

How Many Air India Flights Will Operate From Terminal 2?

Starting later this month, 60 out of 180 daily Air India domestic departures from Delhi will operate from the upgraded Terminal 2. These flights have flight numbers starting with 'AI1XXX' (for example, AI1737, AI1787).

According to the airline, this clear distinction will help travellers to easily identify the terminal just by looking at the flight number.

What About Air India Express?

Air India's subsidiary, Air India Express, will shift its domestic network to T1, which has recently been renovated and expanded. These flights can be identified easily as they are numbered in four digits starting with 9 (e.g., AI 9501, AI 9550)

Also Read | Australian Woman's Daughter 'Crashes' Indian Family's Lunch, Internet Delighted

International Flights At T3

There is no change in terminals for the international flights. All Air India international flights will operate from T3.

Connecting Flights Between T1, T2 and T3

If a passenger has a flight involving connections between T1, T2 and T3, the Delhi International Airport provides a shuttle service running every 10 minutes, ensuring quick and easy connectivity between the terminals.

Baggage Transport

If connecting from an international flight arriving at T3 to a domestic flight departing from T2, passengers need to collect their baggage at T3 arrivals, go through customs to the transfer point, drop the baggage, and then proceed to T2.

Additionally, passengers may carry the baggage to T2 and drop it at the Air India check-in counter for the subsequent flight

How To Check Terminal

Passengers can also check their flight terminal any time before departure by logging in to Manage My Booking on the Air India website. Terminal information would also be indicated during web check-in and on the boarding pass.