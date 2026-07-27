Karnataka Man Climbs Crane At Construction Site, Termed 'Mentally Unstable'

A man has allegedly climbed a crane at a metro construction site here, necessitating a rescue operation, police said on Monday.

Later, police termed him a mentally unstable person.

The incident occurred on Sunday night while metro construction work was underway near Marathahalli, they said.

According to police, the man, who was partially clothed, allegedly managed to climb the crane and enter the operator's cabin, triggering panic among workers.

Upon noticing him, the staff at the site managed to bring him down, a senior police officer said.

Amid reports that the man was allegedly tied up and thrashed after being rescued, a metro official denied the allegations, while police said an inquiry was underway to ascertain the facts.

"The man appeared to be mentally unstable, and we have not received any complaint from BMRCL in this regard yet. Therefore, no FIR has been registered," the officer said.

The man was subsequently handed over to his family members, police added.

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