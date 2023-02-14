Fire At Metro Construction Site In Mumbai, No Casualties Reported

However, no injuries or casualties have been reported so far. (Representational)

A fire broke out in a container at a Metro construction site near Sidhhivinayak temple early morning today.

Soon after the incident, fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

"Fire broke out in a container at a Metro construction site near Siddhivinayak temple. 2-3 fire tenders are at the spot. Firefighting operation is underway," an official said.

"Our preliminary assessment suggests that the fire may have been caused by a short circuit," added the official.

However, no injuries or casualties have been reported so far.

Further details are awaited.

