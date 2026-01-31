Born in 1963 in Dharashiv (formerly Osmanabad), Sunetra Pawar's political DNA predates her marriage into the Pawar family. Her father, Bajirao Patil, was a veteran regional leader, and her brother, Padamsinh Bajirao Patil, was a formidable figure in district politics during the 1980s. She grew up in a household where public life and politics were part of everyday conversation.

Sunetra Pawar holds a BCom degree from SB College, Aurangabad. Despite her commerce degree, she has led large industrial ventures like the Baramati High-Tech Textile Park, where she was responsible for decision-making on four fronts: production, investment, employment, and women's empowerment.

As a business entrepreneur, she translated her academic background into institutional management. As a trustee of a large educational group like Vidya Pratishthan, she oversees the education, academic quality, and administrative structure for over 25,000 students.

Known for her clean image, she has often been seen involved in social service activities.

According to information on her website, she founded the Environmental Forum og India (EFOI), under which she played a key role in transforming Katewadi village into India's first 'eco village', a model for water conservation and solar energy.