In the political corridors of Maharashtra, the name 'Pawar' has long been synonymous with power. But right now, the spotlight is not on a seasoned politician from the Pawar family, but a face that has spent decades observing the machinery of governance from behind the scenes: Sunetra Pawar, affectionately known as 'vahini' (sister-in-law).

Amid the political vacuum created after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Rajya Sabha MP Sunetra Pawar is emerging as a decisive force in state politics. Leaders of the Ajit Pawar faction appear ready to accept her leadership as she steps into the forefront.

Academically, a graduate, Sunetra Pawar's parliamentary record so far has been average.

Legislative Track Record

Even though her formal experience on the active political stage may not seem very exciting or aggressive in the traditional sense, Sunetra Pawar's position at the 'High Table' of Maharashtra's decision-making has given her a unique vantage point. Her parliamentary record, while average in terms of floor time, shows a focus on precision.

According to data available on the Rajya Sabha website and PRS Legislative, her journey presents a compelling picture:

She has asked 126 questions to date -significantly higher than the national average of 92. Her inquiries focus on grounded issues: agriculture, Western Ghats conservation, railway projects, and the upcoming Nashik Kumbh Mela 2027.

Challenge: With an attendance of 69 per cent and only 4 participations in debates, it is clear that she is still carving out her identity as an orator within the House.

Growing Stature: Her recent nomination to the Panel of vice-chairpersons of the Rajya Sabha in February 2025 serves as a testament to her growing political weight and the trust reposed in her by the leadership.

Roots In Power

Born in 1963 in Dharashiv (formerly Osmanabad), Sunetra Pawar's political DNA predates her marriage into the Pawar family. Her father, Bajirao Patil, was a veteran regional leader, and her brother, Padamsinh Bajirao Patil, was a formidable figure in district politics during the 1980s. She grew up in a household where public life and politics were part of everyday conversation.

Sunetra Pawar holds a BCom degree from SB College, Aurangabad. Despite her commerce degree, she has led large industrial ventures like the Baramati High-Tech Textile Park, where she was responsible for decision-making on four fronts: production, investment, employment, and women's empowerment.

As a business entrepreneur, she translated her academic background into institutional management. As a trustee of a large educational group like Vidya Pratishthan, she oversees the education, academic quality, and administrative structure for over 25,000 students.

Known for her clean image, she has often been seen involved in social service activities.

According to information on her website, she founded the Environmental Forum og India (EFOI), under which she played a key role in transforming Katewadi village into India's first 'eco village', a model for water conservation and solar energy.

Can She Fill The Void?

Sunetra Pawar's greatest strength is the support she enjoys from her party leaders and workers. She carries both the family legacy and a proven track record of social work.

However, the road ahead is not without obstacles. To truly carry forward Ajit Pawar's legacy, she will have to move beyond policy. Her next challenge will be to prove her "political grit" and the administrative assertiveness required to navigate the turbulent, shifting alliances of Maharashtra's political landscape of Maharashtra's shifting alliances.

(Dr Mayur Parikh is a political analyst who has closely followed Maharashtra elections for over 25 years as a journalist.)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author.