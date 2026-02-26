Sunetra Pawar Elected NCP President Month After Ajit Pawar's Death

Sunetra Pawar, the wife of late Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar – who died exactly one month ago after his chartered plane crashed while trying to land at an airfield in Maharashtra's Baramat – has been elected as the NCP's new National President.

The announcement was made by senior NCP leader Praful Patel, who had been appointed the party's Working National President and had moved the proposal for Sunetra Pawar to take over.

News that Pawar, who also took her late husband's place as Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, would become the NCP's national boss, emerged last week after her nomination was backed the party's MLAs. Today that was formalised by the NCP's Executive Committee.

Earlier this month Sunetra Pawar took charge of her ministerial duties at the state secretariat, 13 days after the death of her husband, and attended her maiden cabinet meeting.

Expressing her feelings after assuming the charge, Sunetra Pawar on a X post stated that she felt a deep sense of trust, duty and sacrifice as she takes up her new assignment.

"The lifelong commitment of Ajit Pawar saheb to the development of Maharashtra and his tireless work for the people will always guide me," she said.

She has been allotted the portfolios of State Excise Duty, Sports and Youth Affairs and Minorities Development and Auqaf held earlier by her late husband, except Finance.

"I will move forward drawing strength from his (Ajit Pawar's) way of working, his ability to make decisions and his close bond with the people. Completing his unfinished dreams and doing justice to the expectations of farmers, women, youth, and common citizens will be my top priority," she said.

She noted that no one can replace Ajit Pawar saheb, but she will make a sincere effort to preserve his legacy and to build a stronger and more capable Maharashtra.