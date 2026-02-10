'Will Preserve Ajit Pawar's Legacy': Sunetra Pawar Takes Charge Of Duties

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar on Tuesday assumed her ministerial duties at the state secretariat, 13 days after the death of her husband and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar in a plane crash, and attended her maiden cabinet meeting.

She arrived in Mumbai from Pune earlier in the day and offered prayers at the famous Siddhivinayak temple and the memorial of BR Ambedkar at Chaityabhoomi in the Dadar area.

Accompanied by her elder son, Parth Pawar, she visited the NCP office and met party MLAs and ministers before heading to Mantralaya.

Besides Parth, senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare, Chhagan Bhujbal and Dhananjay Munde, accompanied Sunetra to the Deputy CM's office in Mantralaya.

The Deputy CM later attended her first cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Expressing her feelings after assuming the charge, Sunetra Pawar on a X post stated that she felt a deep sense of trust, duty and sacrifice as she takes up her new assignment.

"The lifelong commitment of Ajit Pawar saheb to the development of Maharashtra and his tireless work for the people will always guide me," she said.

Sunetra Pawar took oath as the state's first woman Deputy CM on December 31, three days after her husband was killed in the air crash in Pune district.

She was allotted the portfolios of State Excise Duty, Sports and Youth Affairs and Minorities Development and Auqaf held earlier by her late husband, except Finance.

"I will move forward drawing strength from his (Ajit Pawar's) way of working, his ability to make decisions and his close bond with the people. Completing his unfinished dreams and doing justice to the expectations of farmers, women, youth, and common citizens will be my top priority," she said.

The Deputy CM noted that no one can replace Ajit Pawar saheb, but she will make a sincere effort to preserve his legacy and to build a stronger and more capable Maharashtra.

"The love, support and trust shown by the people during this difficult time are my greatest strength," she stated, adding that she will work with loyalty and dedication for the welfare of Maharashtra.

Her nephew and NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar expressed mixed emotions on Sunetra Pawar assuming office.

Rohit stated that the absence of Ajit Pawar in the chair was a matter of deep personal grief, but at the same time, he felt happy that Sunetra Pawar had taken on the responsibility.

"The void left by Ajit Pawar can never be filled," he said, adding that he had full faith that Sunetra Pawar would work guided by the ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Phule, Shahu Maharaj and Dr B. R. Ambedkar, with the welfare and development of the common citizen as her core objective.

He also said that lakhs of party office-bearers and workers across Maharashtra expect that Sunetra Pawar should soon assume the position of national president of the party.

"Even if this may not be the wish of a few leaders, it is the aspiration of party workers across the state," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)