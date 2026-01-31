Sunetra Pawar Can Take Deputy Oath Without Being An MLA, But There's A Rider

Born in 1963 in Dharashiv (formerly Osmanabad) into an agriculturist family, Sunetra Pawar, affectionately known as 'Vahini' (sister-in-law), is set to become the first woman deputy chief minister of Maharashtra. After her husband, Ajit Pawar, died in a plane crash on Wednesday morning, the post fell vacant, prompting the Rajya Sabha MP to take over the role. But there is a condition - 'Vahini' needs to get elected to the state legislature (as an MLA or MLC) within six months.

What The Constitution Says

Article 164 (4) of the Constitution allows a person to be appointed as a minister, including the deputy chief minister, even if they are not a member of the state legislature. This is done based on the recommendation by the Chief Minister and the support of the party. But, to retain the position, the person must become a member of the legislative assembly (MLA) or legislative council (MLC) within six months, according to the constitution.

In the case of Sunetra Pawar, a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has decided to appoint her as their new chief. She will be sworn in as the first woman Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Saturday evening. After taking the oath, she will also be required to become either an MLA or an MLC within six months.

How Can Sunetra Become MLA?

A sitting MLA from the party can resign their seat, allowing the minister to contest the by-election for that constituency. Baramati, a seat previously held by Ajit Pawar, is currently vacant.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray have utilised this provision in the past. They were elected as MLAs in by-polls after taking on the Chief Minister's role.

The Rajya Sabha seat, currently held by Sunetra, will be vacated and is likely to go to her elder son, Parth, according to the sources.

Sunetra Pawar, New NCP Chief

The NCP leaders managed to convince 62-year-old Sunetra, still reeling from the loss of her partner, to take up the post. All portfolios, except for Finance and Planning, previously held by Ajit Pawar, will be given to Sunetra Pawar.

Ajit Pawar held Finance and Planning, State Excise, Sports and Minority Affairs.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will take charge of Finance and Planning and will present the state budget in the assembly session expected to start in the last week of February.

"Ajit Dada had handled all the budget preparations. I will personally look into the remaining processes starting tomorrow. We will eventually decide who will present the budget in the legislature," Fadnavis said on Friday.

Oath Taking Ceremony Today

The oath taking ceremy, scheduled for today, 5 pm, will be a low-key affair, limited entirely to administrative formalities. There will be no elaborate decorations or grand lighting arrangements.

Only the Chief Minister, Cabinet Ministers, Chief Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP), and a few selected family members will be present at the ceremony.

Ajit Pawar's Death In Plane Crash

NCP Chief Ajit Pawar was flying from Mumbai to Baramati when a small aircraft, a Learjet 45, owned and operated by VSR Ventures, crashed during a second landing attempt. Apart from Pawar, there were four more people on board - pilot Sumit Kapur, co-pilot Shambhavi Pathak, Pawar's personal security officer Vidip Jadhav, and a flight attendant, Pinky Mali. All five died in a tragic crash.