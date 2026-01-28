Pilot Shambhavi Pathak Among 5 Dead In Plane Crash That Killed Ajit Pawar

Captain Shambhavi Pathak is one of the five people who died in a plane crash this morning in Pune's Baramati. Pathak was flying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar from Mumbai to Baramati when her aircraft crashed minutes before scheduled landing. Pathak was serving as the First Officer at the VSR Ventures, a Delhi-based non-scheduled air transport operator of the Learjet 45, a small aircraft involved in the accident.

Who Was Shambhavi Pathak?

Pathak studied at Air Force Bal Bharati School, where she completed her secondary education between 2016 and 2018. This was followed by a commercial pilot and flight crew training at the New Zealand International Commercial Pilot Academy, according to their LinkedIn profile.

She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Aeronautics, Aviation and Aerospace Science and Technology from the University of Mumbai.

In between, she also joined Madhya Pradesh Flying Club as Assistant Flying Instructor, holding a Flight Instructor Rating (A). Pathak also received Frozen Airline Transport Pilot License (ATPL) from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Licences And Certifications

Aviation Security (AVSEC) from SpiceJet Limited: Issued in March 2022

Jet Orientation Training- A320 from Jordan Airline Training and Simulation: Issued in February 2022

Commercial Pilot License from Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA): Issued in May 2020

CAA Commercial Pilot License from Civil Aviation Authority of New Zealand: Issued in November 2019

English Language Proficiency Level 6 from International Civil Aviation Organisation: Issued in January 2019

Flight Instructor Rating from The Madhya Pradesh Flying Club Limited

What We Know About Pawar's Plane

Who were on board: NCP Chief Pawar, his personal security officer, Vidip Jadhav, two pilots -- Sumit Kapur and Sambhavi Pathak -- and a flight attendant died in a crash.

Why Pawar was flying to Baramati: Pawar was to attend four key meetings ahead of the local body polls next month.

When did the crash happen: According to the flight tracking data, Pawar's aircraft took off from Mumbai airport at 8:10 am. Around 35 minutes later, it crashed in a mountainous area near Baramati. The place where the jet stopped sending ADS-B signals is around 20 km from the Baramati airport where it was to make a landing.