Ajit Pawar Dies In Plane Crash: What We Know About The Aircraft

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four other persons were killed after an aircraft carrying them crashed in Pune district on Wednesday morning. The small aircraft involved was a privately operated chartered plane that had departed from Mumbai for a series of scheduled political rallies. Pawar was to attend four important public meetings ahead of the local body polls, as per PTI.

According to preliminary reports from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the plane encountered severe technical difficulties and instability during its final approach at approximately 8:45 am. The pilot reportedly lost control while attempting to land at Baramati airport, causing the aircraft to crash-land and burst into flames on the runway. As per Flight Radar, the aircraft was attempting a second approach to Baramati Airport when it crashed. Among the others who died are two pilots and two passengers, including one attendant and Pawar's personal security officer.

Visuals from the crash site showed the aircraft completely destroyed, with debris scattered across the area as thick smoke and flames engulfed the wreckage.

The Aircraft: A Learjet 45XR