Ajit Pawar Dies In Plane Crash: What We Know About The Aircraft

- Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash in Pune district
- The Learjet 45XR crashed during final approach to Baramati airport around 8:45 AM
- The aircraft caught fire after a crash-landing caused by pilot losing control
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four other persons were killed after an aircraft carrying them crashed in Pune district on Wednesday morning. The small aircraft involved was a privately operated chartered plane that had departed from Mumbai for a series of scheduled political rallies. Pawar was to attend four important public meetings ahead of the local body polls, as per PTI.
According to preliminary reports from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the plane encountered severe technical difficulties and instability during its final approach at approximately 8:45 am. The pilot reportedly lost control while attempting to land at Baramati airport, causing the aircraft to crash-land and burst into flames on the runway. As per Flight Radar, the aircraft was attempting a second approach to Baramati Airport when it crashed. Among the others who died are two pilots and two passengers, including one attendant and Pawar's personal security officer.
Visuals from the crash site showed the aircraft completely destroyed, with debris scattered across the area as thick smoke and flames engulfed the wreckage.
The Aircraft: A Learjet 45XR
- The aircraft involved in the crash is a Learjet 45XR owned by VSR Ventures Private Limited, one of India's largest non-scheduled aircraft operators.
- The Learjet 45 is a mid-size business jet manufactured by Bombardier Aerospace (1998-2009). It has a range of 2,000-2,235 nautical miles, seats up to eight passengers, and is known for its high-speed cruising (Mach 0.78-0.81).
- Powered by two Honeywell TFE731 engines, it can fly up to 51,000 feet and is recognised for its speed and efficient, comfortable cabin.
- This business jet is designed for short- to medium-haul flights. The aircraft has a wingspan of 47 feet and a weight of 9,752 kg.
- The company was founded and owned by VK Singh, under whose leadership VSR Ventures managed and operated the aircraft.
- The firm specialises in private jet charters, helicopter rentals, medical evacuations (air ambulance), and aircraft leasing. Their fleet includes diverse aircraft such as the Learjet 45XR, Beechcraft Super King Air B200, and Agusta 109 helicopters.
- Headquartered in Mahipalpur, New Delhi, the company provides end-to-end aviation consultancy and aircraft management services.
