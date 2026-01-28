"She Won't Come Back": Crew's Mother Demands Probe Into Daughter's Death Ajit Pawar's Plane Crash

The tragic Baramati plane crash that claimed the lives of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, flight attendant Pinky Mali, and three others has left families shattered. As authorities begin a formal probe into the incident, Pinky's mother spoke about her daughter's last moments and demanded a full investigation into the tragedy.

Speaking to NDTV, she said she had been anxious since the morning because Pinky had not responded to any of her messages. "I was very nervous. I was thinking that something had happened. But they were not telling me. But I could feel it from inside. She used to call me every morning. She used to ask me to have breakfast and take medicine."

The mother said that her daughter never failed to contact her every day. "She used to call me every morning. But today she didn't reply to any of my messages. She didn't reply to any of my messages. I was very nervous."

She also shared that Pinky often worked on flights carrying top political leaders.

When asked whether she wanted an investigation into the crash, she said she wanted to know the real cause behind her daughter's death. "Yes, I want an investigation. I want to know the cause of her death. My daughter has left. She won't come back."

#AjitPawarDeath | Mother of Pinky Mali, the crew member who died in the plane crash speaks to @sujata_dwivedi pic.twitter.com/gWijlPo5gv — NDTV (@ndtv) January 28, 2026

The fatal crash took place on Wednesday morning when the Learjet aircraft, operated by VSR Aviation, attempted to land at Baramati airport and went down, killing all five people onboard.

Other political leaders, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh demanded an investigation into the plane crash.

Banerjee said on X that she was feeling a deep sense of loss following Ajit Pawar's death in the plane crash.

"Deeply shocked and stunned by the sudden demise of Ajit Pawar. The Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and his co-passengers have died in a disastrous plane crash at Baramati this morning, and I am feeling a deep sense of loss," Banerjee said.

The West Bengal Chief Minister also called for a thorough investigation into the circumstances of the crash. "My condolences to his family, including his uncle Sharad Pawar ji, and to all late Ajitji's friends and followers. The incident needs proper investigation," she added.

Sanjay Singh said, "An investigation should be done on what went wrong in the aircraft. This is a tragic incident. I pray to god to give his family strength to bear this tragedy."

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will probe the plane crash at Baramati airport. It is responsible for classifying safety occurrences involving aircraft operating in Indian airspace as accidents, serious incidents, or incidents and carries out detailed investigations into accidents and also suggests measures to improve safety.