It may not get as much attention as protein or vitamins, but fibre is an important part of a healthy diet. It keeps your digestion smooth and helps maintain a healthy weight. Yet, many do not ensure enough fibre in their diet.

Nutritionist Loveneet Batra has shared five simple foods that can give you around 5 grams of fibre in each serving. These include half an avocado, one apple, one sweet potato, two tablespoons of flaxseeds and two tablespoons of popcorn kernels.

Sharing their benefits, Loveneet Batra, taking to Instagram, explained, “Friendly reminder: Your gut microbes are hungry. True gut health isn't about expensive supplements; it's about feeding the good bacteria already living inside you. And their absolute favourite food is dietary fibre.

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“When your microbes ferment fibre, they produce short-chain fatty acids that reduce inflammation and support your immune system, and stabilise your blood sugar to prevent energy crashes.”

According to the health expert, an apple with its skin is a good choice because it has “pectin, a prebiotic starch that feeds good bacteria. Keeping the skin on also gives you more fibre that “keeps digestion moving.”

Sweet potato is another useful option, especially after “baking or boiling them” with the skin. It provides fibre and can support a healthy gut. Flaxseeds are also worth adding to your meals. Roasting and grinding 2 tablespoons can help your body get “both prebiotic fibre and healthy Omega-3s,” Batra said.

She said that half an avocado gives you “healthy fats,” which can support smooth digestion as they're “packed with nutrient-dense fibre.” Popcorn can also be a simple snack for increasing fibre intake. Since it is a whole grain, 2 tablespoons of kernels can make a large, filling bowl when air popped.

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Adding these foods to your meals throughout the week can make it easier to move closer to the daily fibre goal of around 35 grams for adults.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.