The kitchen is an important part of everyday life, but some of the items used regularly may not always get enough attention. From utensils and chopping boards to cleaning products, many household products stay in use for years before people think about replacing them.

Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary is now drawing attention to five such everyday kitchen items and suggesting simple swaps for them. In an Instagram post, Chowdhary identifies five common kitchen products as potential concerns and suggests simple alternatives for regular use.

From the scrubber used to clean dishes to the containers used to store hot food, Chowdhary focuses on items that often remain in kitchens for years without being replaced.

“Your kitchen has a few things that have been sitting there since forever… and honestly, we've just stopped questioning them. The scratched non-stick. The plastic containers going cloudy. The chopping board with a permanent smell. These 5 everyday swaps are worth making - simple, practical, and much better for a kitchen you actually use every single day,” she writes.

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Replace Yellow Coir Scrubbers

Chowdhary begins with the yellow coir scrubber, which she says can shed plastic onto plates during use. She suggests replacing it with a coconut coir scrubber instead.

Plastic Chopping Boards

Chowdhary also recommends replacing wooden chopping boards with steel ones. She says repeated cutting creates grooves in wooden boards where bacteria can remain and may be difficult to wash out completely.

Non-Stick Pans

She also advises people to avoid using scratched non-stick pans, claiming that the damaged coating can end up being consumed. As an alternative, she suggests using a cast-iron pan.

Hot Food in Plastic Containers

The nutritionist advises against putting hot food directly into plastic containers, comparing the practice to microwaving the food. Instead, she recommends using steel containers for storing hot food.

Bathroom Cleaner for Kitchen

For the white crust that builds up on kettles and taps, Chowdhary advises against using blue bathroom cleaners. She says people can breathe in the chemicals from such cleaners and recommends using white vinegar overnight, followed by wiping the surface clean.

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Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.