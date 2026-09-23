Staying fit and maintaining a strong upper body doesn't require a gym membership or expensive equipment. Your own body weight is one of the most effective tools available for building a strong, defined chest. There are plenty of effective chest exercises that you can do in the comfort of your own home. These exercises not only strengthen your pectoral muscles but also improve overall stability and endurance. From standard push-up variations to challenging angles like incline and decline presses, an effective home routine allows you to stimulate muscle growth, improve functional upper-body strength, and pack on lean mass without any equipment. Whether you are a beginner looking to establish a fitness routine or an advanced athlete aiming to push your limits, here's a roundup of some of the best chest exercises you can do at home, no equipment needed.

6 Best chest exercises

1. Push-Ups

Push-ups are a classic exercise known for their effectiveness. They target the chest, shoulders, and triceps while also engaging the core. Focus on keeping your core tight and lowering your chest until it nearly touches the floor to maximise pectoral engagement.

How to do it:

Start in a high plank position with your hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart

Keep your body in a straight line from head to heels, engaging your core

Lower your body until your chest nearly touches the ground

Push through your palms to return to the starting position

2. Incline Push-Ups

Incline push-ups shift the focus of the exercise and place more emphasis on the lower chest. This variation is great for beginners or those looking to mix up their routine.

How to do it:

Find a sturdy surface, such as a countertop or a bench

Place your hands on the elevated surface, keeping them shoulder-width apart

Lower your body towards the surface while keeping your back straight

Push back up to the starting position

3. Decline Push-Ups

On the opposite end of the incline push-up, decline push-ups allow you to target the upper chest. By elevating your feet, you increase the level of intensity.

How to do it:

Find an elevated surface, like a chair or a step, to place your feet on

Keep your hands on the floor, wider than shoulder-width

Lower yourself in a controlled manner until your chest is just above the ground, and push back up

4. Wide Push-Ups

Wide push-ups are excellent for isolating the chest more than the triceps. This variation spreads the arms wider than shoulder-width, leading to a broader activation of the pectoral muscles.

How to do it:

Start in a standard push-up position but place your hands wider than your shoulders

Lower yourself down while keeping your elbows flared out to the sides

Push back up to the starting position

5. Plyometric Push-Ups

For those looking to add an explosive element to their chest workout, plyometric push-ups offer a challenging twist. This exercise helps build power and explosiveness in your chest muscles.

How to do it:

Start in a standard push-up position

Lower yourself down as in a regular push-up

When pushing back up, propel your body upward so your hands leave the ground

Land softly as you descend to maintain control

6. Chest Dips (On a Chair)

If you have a sturdy chair or low table at home, chest dips are a great way to engage the lower chest.

How to do it:

Sit on the edge of the chair with your hands next to your thighs

Slide your buttocks off the edge and lower your body by bending your elbows

Push yourself back up to the starting position

No matter your fitness level, incorporating these body-weight chest exercises into your routine can significantly improve upper body strength. Try to mix different variations to keep your workouts engaging and effective!

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