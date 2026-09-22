Ozempic, Wegovy, Zepbound, and Mounjaro, among others, are now facing a new legal challenge in the US. Patients have alleged that these drugs cause sudden vision loss and can also lead to blindness. A report by The Wall Street Journal says that patients have filed lawsuits against Novo Nordisk, maker of Ozempic and Wegovy, and Eli Lilly, which makes Zepbound. The complaints are around a rare eye condition called non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION), which can damage the optic nerve and cause sudden vision loss, usually in one eye.

These allegations, however, have not been established as facts by the courts. Also, the scientific evidence on whether GLP-1 medicines cause NAION remains mixed. Regulators and researchers continue to explore the possible link between the two. Some regulators outside the US have described NAION as a very rare potential adverse effect of semaglutide. The latest developments have renewed questions about the possible side effects of semaglutide and tirzepatide, which are widely used medicines for type 2 diabetes and obesity.

Side Effects Of Semaglutide

While many people tolerate semaglutide well, the medicine can cause side effects ranging from temporary digestive problems to less common but potentially serious complications.

1. Nausea and vomiting

Nausea is one of the most commonly reported side effects, particularly when treatment is started or the dose is increased. Some people may also experience vomiting. These symptoms can make it difficult to eat or drink normally and may improve as the body adjusts to the medicine.

2. Diarrhoea and constipation

Semaglutide slows digestion and can affect bowel movements. Some people may develop diarrhoea, while others experience constipation. Persistent symptoms can lead to dehydration, especially when these are accompanied by vomiting.

3. Stomach pain and digestive discomfort

Abdominal pain, bloating, indigestion and a feeling of fullness, are some of the side effects that can happen. Since semaglutide affects how quickly food moves through the stomach, some people may feel unusually full even after eating small amounts.

4. Dehydration and kidney problems

Repeated vomiting or diarrhoea can lead to loss of fluids. Eventually, dehydration can worsen kidney problems, especially in people who already have reduced kidney function. Some authorities warn about kidney problems linked to dehydration from gastrointestinal side effects.

5. Gallbladder problems

Semaglutide has been linked to gallbladder-related problems, including gallstones and inflammation of the gallbladder. Symptoms such as severe or persistent pain in the upper abdomen, fever or yellowing of the skin should be checked by a doctor.

6. Pancreatitis

Inflammation of the pancreas, or pancreatitis, is a serious but rare side effect. Severe, persistent abdominal pain that sometimes spreads to the back, particularly when accompanied by vomiting, needs urgent medical attention. Reports of acute pancreatitis have also been reported with the use of semaglutide, including in the context of dosing errors involving compounded products.

7. Changes in blood sugar levels

When semaglutide is used with certain diabetes medicines, particularly insulin or sulfonylureas, there's an increased risk of low blood sugar. Symptoms may include sweating, shakiness, hunger, dizziness, weakness, confusion or a fast heartbeat.

8. Changes in vision

Vision changes need attention in people with diabetes. The current lawsuits are specifically focused on allegations involving NAION and sudden vision loss. However, a lawsuit does not prove that semaglutide caused the condition. Anyone taking semaglutide who develops sudden or rapidly worsening vision should seek medical attention rather than waiting for symptoms to settle or get worse.

Should You Stop Semaglutide?

The lawsuits do not mean that everyone taking semaglutide will develop serious side effects or vision problems. Patients should not stop a prescribed medicine on their own, particularly when it is being used to control diabetes or obesity. Instead, if you have concerns about the side effects of the drug, make sure to discuss this with your doctor.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.