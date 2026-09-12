Asthma can make everyday activities difficult when symptoms are not managed well. Wheezing, coughing, chest tightness and shortness of breath can flare up suddenly, sometimes requiring urgent medical care. While inhalers remain the mainstay of asthma treatment, researchers are now exploring whether medicines used for other conditions could also have benefits for people with asthma. A new study presented at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) Congress in Barcelona has drawn attention to semaglutide which is a drug widely used to manage type 2 diabetes and obesity.

The study has found that people with asthma who were prescribed semaglutide appeared to have nearly 40 per cent fewer asthma attacks compared to similar people taking another type of diabetes medicine. These medicines work partly by helping control blood sugar and increasing feelings of fullness, which can support weight loss. The new findings are particularly interesting because obesity and metabolic problems are common among people with airway diseases. However, the study does not say that semaglutide is now an asthma treatment. Researchers stress that more clinical trials are needed before the drug can be considered specifically for asthma.

What Did The New Study Find?

Researchers led by Professor Chloe Bloom from the National Heart & Lung Institute at Imperial College London analysed electronic medical records from the UK. They conducted four studies, each involving between 20,000 and 22,000 people who had started taking a GLP-1 medicine or a diabetes drug called a sulfonylurea. The researchers compared respiratory outcomes among people with asthma or COPD.

Overall, those taking GLP-1 medicines appeared to experience fewer asthma attacks and COPD flare-ups than people taking the other diabetes medicines. Semaglutide showed the strongest association. People with asthma saw a 40% reduction in asthma attacks. It also showed a 20% reduction in COPD flare-ups.

Dr Bloom said, "The effect was strongest with semaglutide, especially in people with asthma, where use of semaglutide appears to be associated with nearly a 40% reduction in asthma attacks. Semaglutide also led to a 20% reduction in COPD flare-ups."

She further explained, "The findings from this study are encouraging, but they should not change treatment decisions on their own. People with asthma or COPD should not start GLP-1 receptor agonists specifically for their lung condition outside current prescribing guidance. While the findings suggest that some people taking GLP-1 receptor agonists may experience fewer respiratory attacks, this needs confirmation in clinical trials."

How Could A Diabetes Drug Help With Asthma?

The exact reason is not yet clear. One possible explanation is that GLP-1 receptor agonists may have effects beyond blood sugar control and weight loss. Earlier research has suggested that these medicines may have anti-inflammatory effects and could improve some lung-related outcomes. Inflammation plays an important role in asthma because the airways become swollen and sensitive, making breathing more difficult.

Weight and metabolic health may also be the reasons. Obesity can affect breathing and is commonly seen alongside airway diseases. Losing excess weight can improve several aspects of health, although the new study cannot prove that weight loss alone caused the reduction in asthma attacks.

Researchers say the findings highlight the importance of considering metabolic health when managing respiratory conditions.

What Are The Current Ways To Control Asthma?

People with asthma should continue following the treatment plan prescribed by their doctor. Depending on the severity and type of asthma, treatment may include medicines, inhaled corticosteroids, combination inhalers and reliever medicines.

It is also important to identify and avoid personal triggers where possible. These can include tobacco smoke, air pollution, dust mites, pollen, respiratory infections, cold air and certain allergens. Regular reviews can help determine whether asthma is well-controlled. Frequent symptoms, increasing use of a reliever inhaler or repeated attacks may indicate that treatment needs to be reassessed.

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