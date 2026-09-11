When it comes to managing diabetes, weight loss is often seen as one of the most important goals. Cutting calories, losing kilos and seeing a lower number on the weighing scale are commonly treated as signs of better health. However, experts say there is another important factor that deserves equal attention: muscle mass. For people with diabetes, maintaining or building muscle can have a direct impact on how the body handles blood sugar. Muscles do much more than support strength and movement. They are one of the body's major sites for glucose disposal, meaning they take up and use sugar from the bloodstream for energy.

Having healthy and active muscles can therefore help the body manage glucose more efficiently. According to Dr Paras Agarwal, Director - Diabetes, Obesity & Metabolic Clinic, CK Birla Hospital, Gurgaon, shifting the focus from simply losing weight to improving overall body composition may help people achieve better long-term diabetes control.

Why Is Muscle Important For Blood Sugar Control?

Skeletal muscle plays a major role in removing glucose from the blood after a meal. When muscles are active, they use glucose for energy, helping prevent blood sugar from remaining elevated for long periods. Dr Agarwal said, "Skeletal muscle is the largest site in the body for glucose disposal, meaning it is where a significant portion of the sugar from food is absorbed and used for energy. The more muscle a person has, and the more metabolically active it is, the better their body becomes at clearing glucose from the bloodstream. In simple terms, muscle acts almost like a sponge for sugar, and a well-trained sponge works far more efficiently than one left unused."

Insulin normally signals cells to take glucose from the bloodstream. When someone develops insulin resistance, muscle cells do not respond as effectively to this signal. Regular physical activity, particularly resistance exercise, can improve insulin sensitivity and help muscles take up glucose more efficiently.

Weight Loss Does Not Always Mean Fat Loss Alone

Losing weight can be beneficial for many people with type 2 diabetes, particularly when excess body fat contributes to insulin resistance. However, the number on the weighing scale does not tell the complete story.

When people lose weight through calorie restriction without doing any strength training, they can lose a combination of body fat and muscle. Losing muscle while becoming lighter may not be ideal for metabolic health. Less muscle can mean a lower capacity to take up and use glucose. This is why two people who lose the same amount of weight may not necessarily see the same improvement in blood sugar levels. Their results can differ depending on how much muscle they have preserved during the process.

Building Muscle Can Improve Insulin Sensitivity

Resistance training is one of the simplest ways to support muscle health. Activities such as bodyweight exercises, resistance-band workouts and light weightlifting can stimulate the muscles and encourage them to become stronger. Regular strength-based activity can improve the way muscles respond to insulin. This allows glucose to move from the bloodstream into muscle cells more effectively. Importantly, these metabolic benefits can occur even when there is no major change in body weight.

For people with diabetes, this means exercise should not be judged only by how many kilos it helps them lose. Improvements in strength, muscle mass and blood sugar control can be equally meaningful signs of progress.

You Do Not Need Intense Gym Workouts

Building muscle does not necessarily mean spending hours in a gym or lifting very heavy weights. People can start with simple resistance exercises suited to their fitness level. According to Dr Agarwal, even modest but consistent strength training two to three times a week can be valuable. The type and intensity of exercise should be adjusted according to a person's age, fitness, joint health and other medical conditions.

Strength training can also provide benefits beyond blood sugar management. It can support balance, mobility, joint health and physical resilience, which become increasingly important with age.

Protein Also Matters For Muscles

Exercise is only one part of maintaining muscle. The body also needs adequate nutrition to repair and build muscle tissue. Protein provides amino acids, which are the building blocks required for muscle maintenance and growth.

People with diabetes should therefore aim for a balanced diet that provides adequate protein along with vegetables, whole grains, healthy fats and other nutrient-rich foods. However, protein requirements can vary depending on factors such as age, body weight, kidney health and overall health status. Anyone with diabetes, particularly those with kidney disease, should discuss their individual protein needs with a doctor or dietitian.

Focus On Body Composition

A major shift in diabetes management is moving away from viewing weight as the only measure of progress. A person may lose several kilos but also lose muscle, while another person may see little change on the scale but become stronger and improve their blood sugar control through exercise.

Dr Agarwal added, "It's often observed in clinical practice that patients who focus solely on weight loss, without attention to muscle health, tend to struggle more with long-term blood sugar control. Encouraging a shift in mindset, from 'losing weight' to 'improving body composition', can make a meaningful difference in outcomes."

The Goal Is To Become Metabolically Healthier

For people with diabetes, weight management remains important, but it should not come at the cost of muscle. A sustainable approach combines a balanced diet, appropriate calorie intake, regular physical activity and resistance training.

"Ultimately, diabetes management is not just about becoming smaller; it is about becoming stronger, more metabolically efficient and better equipped to regulate blood sugar naturally. Building muscle should not be seen as an optional extra for people with diabetes, but rather as a core pillar of care, standing shoulder to shoulder with diet and weight management in the pursuit of better long-term health," said Dr Agarwal.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.