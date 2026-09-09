Actor Rajesh Sharma has revealed that a long-standing skin problem on his right leg eventually developed into an infection when his blood sugar levels rose significantly. Speaking exclusively to NDTV, the actor also dismissed reports that an insect bite on the set of Prabhas' film at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad had caused his illness. Sharma, who will next be seen in Priyadarshan's Haiwaan, said he initially did not realise how serious the situation had become as his diabetes was not under control. "My treatment is over. Recovery is going on. Hopefully, I will start working in a week," Rajesh Sharma told NDTV. His experience raises an important health question: why can high blood sugar make a skin wound or infection more serious?According to Dr Nishant Raizada, HOD, Endocrinology, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, diabetes and infections are closely connected. High blood glucose can affect the immune system, nerves and blood vessels, creating conditions in which an infection can develop and become harder to control.

Why Does High Blood Sugar Increase Infection Risk?

Diabetes does more than increase blood sugar levels. Persistent hyperglycaemia can interfere with several mechanisms that the body uses to fight infection. "Infection and high blood sugar are connected and it's no accident, it's no coincidence," said Dr Raizada. As per studies, people with diabetes can have a higher risk of both common and serious infections compared with people without diabetes. This is particularly relevant in India, where diabetes affects a large proportion of the population. The ICMR-INDIAB study estimated that around 101 million people in India had diabetes in 2021.

How Does High Blood Sugar Affect The Immune System?

One of the important effects of hyperglycaemia involves neutrophils, a type of white blood cell that forms part of the body's first line of defence against bacterial infections. These cells need to move towards the site of infection, engulf invading microbes and help destroy them. High blood glucose can impair several of these functions, including neutrophil migration, phagocytosis and microbial killing. This means that when bacteria enter through a cut, blister, ulcer or damaged area of skin, the body's immune response may not work as effectively as it should. The result can be an infection that is more difficult to contain.

Diabetes Can Also Damage Nerves

There is another reason why a seemingly minor leg or foot problem can become serious in someone with diabetes. Long-term diabetes can damage peripheral nerves, a condition known as diabetic neuropathy. When sensation is reduced, a person may not notice a blister, scratch, pressure injury, burn or wound. A small injury that would normally cause pain and prompt someone to check the affected area may therefore go unnoticed. This is particularly concerning when a person already has a chronic skin lesion. In Sharma's case, he described having a skin problem on his right leg for a long time before it became infected. His experience highlights why persistent skin changes in people with diabetes should not be ignored.

Poor Circulation Can Make Infection Harder To Treat

Diabetes can also affect blood vessels and circulation. When blood flow to the legs or feet is reduced, the affected tissue may receive less oxygen and fewer nutrients. Immune cells and medicines may also have more difficulty reaching the infected area. This can interfere with healing and make infections harder to control. The combination of high blood sugar, nerve damage and poor circulation can therefore create a particularly risky situation. A person may have an infection that is progressing while experiencing surprisingly little pain or discomfort.

Why A "Minor" Skin Problem Should Not Be Ignored

One of the most important warning signs is a wound or skin lesion that does not heal normally. People with diabetes should pay attention to changes such as:

Redness or increasing warmth Swelling around a wound Pus or other discharge A foul smell Changes in skin colour A wound that is slow to heal Increasing pain or tenderness New numbness or loss of sensation

These symptoms do not necessarily mean that a serious infection is present, but they warrant medical assessment, particularly in someone with diabetes.

The Infection May Be Worse Than It Feels

Reduced sensation can create a dangerous clinical paradox. A person may assume that an injury is minor because it does not hurt much, while infection is developing underneath or around the affected area. Dr Raizada warned that this is one reason people with diabetes should not wait for severe pain before seeking help. "Today it can directly influence how well the body responds to an illness. For a person with diabetes, there is no such thing as a 'minor' chronic wound until it has been well examined," he said.

When Does A Leg Infection Become An Emergency?

Certain symptoms indicate that an infection may be spreading or that a person is becoming seriously unwell. Urgent medical attention is needed if a wound or skin infection is accompanied by:

Fever or chills

Rapidly spreading redness or swelling

Severe weakness

Confusion or disorientation

Difficulty breathing

Rapid deterioration in overall health

A rapidly worsening wound should also be assessed promptly, even if the person does not have a fever. Severe infections can progress to deeper tissue infection or, in some cases, sepsis, making early evaluation important.

Why Daily Foot And Leg Checks Matter

For people with diabetes, prevention starts with regularly checking the feet and lower limbs. The International Working Group on the Diabetic Foot recommends daily foot examination for people at risk, with prompt medical consultation when a wound or pre-ulcerative lesion is identified. Periodic assessment for peripheral arterial disease and nerve damage can also help identify complications before they become more serious. A simple daily check can involve looking for cuts, blisters, redness, swelling, cracks, changes in colour or areas of skin breakdown. People who have reduced sensation may need to rely on visual inspection because pain cannot always be trusted as a warning signal.

Blood Sugar Control Is Part Of Infection Management

Managing diabetes is often discussed in terms of preventing complications that develop over years, such as kidney disease, nerve damage, eye problems and cardiovascular disease. But blood sugar control also matters when a person becomes acutely ill. High glucose can impair immune function and may make it harder for the body to respond effectively to infection. This does not mean that every infection in a person with diabetes is caused by high blood sugar. Rather, uncontrolled diabetes can create conditions that increase susceptibility and complicate recovery. Treatment of an infection may therefore need to happen alongside efforts to bring blood glucose under appropriate control.

Rajesh Sharma's account highlights an important connection between diabetes and skin infections. A chronic skin problem can become more serious when blood sugar remains poorly controlled because hyperglycaemia can impair immune defences, while diabetes-related nerve damage and poor circulation can make injuries harder to notice and wounds harder to heal. For someone with diabetes, redness, swelling, discharge, changes in skin colour or a wound that does not heal should not be dismissed as a minor problem. As Dr Raizada emphasised, blood sugar control is not only about preventing complications years later it can also influence how effectively the body responds to illness today. Early examination of persistent wounds, regular foot and leg checks, appropriate diabetes management and prompt medical attention for signs of infection can help prevent a seemingly small skin problem from becoming a much bigger health emergency.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.