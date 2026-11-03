Child Dies From Measles In New York Marking First State Death In 30 Years

A child in rural northern New York has died after contracting measles, marking the state's first death from the disease in 30 years, state officials announced Monday.

The child died in Lewis County, about 93 miles (150 kilometers) north of Syracuse, Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

The U.S. stopped the domestic spread of measles in 2000 by maintaining high vaccination rates, but they have fallen in recent years to below the 95% coverage needed to prevent outbreaks of the viral disease.

Hochul, a Democrat, said the child's death is “a devastating reminder of what's at stake when Washington deliberately erodes decades of progress in protecting Americans from preventable illnesses.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed three measles-associated deaths in the U.S. this year, but state health departments have reported higher numbers. Pennsylvania health officials have reported five deaths this year and are investigating a possible sixth.

Hochul declared a disaster emergency in early October because of measles cases in neighboring states and in rural areas of New York. The executive order extended the pool of people who can administer measles vaccines to include paramedics, midwives and others, and it allowed nurses to join doctors in ordering testing.

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