Health Ministry Plans Expansion Of Import Gateways For Drugs And Devices

The government has proposed changes to the Drugs Rules, 1945, aimed at widening the network of authorised locations through which drugs, medical devices and cosmetics can enter the country, an official statement said on Tuesday.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the Centre has recommended the addition of several inland container depots (ICDs), a special economic zone (SEZ) and a newly developed international airport to the list of approved import gateways under a draft amendment to Rule 43A, a move intended to improve logistics efficiency and strengthen the distribution network for healthcare products.

Rule 43A currently governs the ports, airports, railway stations, road crossings and other designated points through which pharmaceutical and related products may be imported into India.

The proposed changes seek to enhance trade facilitation and make import operations more efficient by expanding the available entry infrastructure.

“The proposed additional locations are ICD Sonipat, Piyala and Harsaru in Haryana; ICD Dadri in Uttar Pradesh; ICD Gandhidham/Mundra in Gujarat; ICD Sanath Nagar and Thimmapur in Hyderabad, Telangana; ICD Whitefield in Bengaluru, Karnataka; SEZ Bommasandra in Karnataka; and Noida International Airport in Uttar Pradesh for the import of drugs by air,” according to the ministry.

It further added that these facilities would join the existing authorised import network, which already includes notified airports and inland container depots such as Dhannad and Tihi in Madhya Pradesh.

Moreover, the expansion would allow importers to process consignments closer to manufacturing units, storage facilities and distribution centres.

This is expected to lower transportation costs, reduce transit time and improve the overall movement of imported medicines, medical devices and cosmetic products across the country.

“This is likely to reduce inland transportation distances, optimise logistics costs and minimise delays in the movement of imported consignments,” according to the government.

The proposed measure is also aimed at improving operational convenience for businesses while supporting a more resilient and responsive healthcare supply chain.

According to the ministry, the amendment is intended to strengthen infrastructure supporting healthcare imports, promote ease of doing business and help ensure the timely availability of critical healthcare products in different parts of the country.

--IANS

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