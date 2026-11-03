7 Bollywood Celebrities Who Have Given Up Sugar: What Happens To Your Body When You Cut Sugar

Sugar is often one of the hardest things to eliminate from our daily diet. From the morning cup of tea and packaged breakfast cereals to chocolates, desserts and sugary beverages, added sugar finds its way into our meals more often than we realise. While occasional indulgence is not necessarily harmful, regularly consuming excessive amounts of added sugar can affect metabolic health, contribute to weight gain and increase the risk of dental problems. Several Bollywood celebrities have spoken about reducing or eliminating sugar from their diets as part of their fitness and lifestyle routines. From Kartik Aaryan giving up sugar for his dramatic physical transformation in Chandu Champion to AR Rahman revealing that he has avoided sugar for a decade, these celebrities have brought renewed attention to the benefits of cutting down on added sugar. Sonam Kapoor, Masaba Gupta and television actor Saumya Tandon have also discussed their experiences with sugar-free diets. But what actually happens to your body when you stop consuming added sugar? Can it improve your energy levels, help manage weight and support metabolic health? Here are seven celebrities who have spoken about giving up sugar and what nutrition science says about this dietary change.

7 Bollywood Celebrities Who Have Given Up Sugar

1. Kartik Aaryan: Stayed Away From Sugar For 1.5 Years

As reported by Indian Express, Kartik Aaryan underwent a remarkable physical transformation for his role in Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion. The actor, who plays Paralympic gold medallist Murlikant Petkar, revealed that he stayed away from sugar for approximately one-and-a-half years while preparing for the film. In an interview with Filmfare, Kartik spoke about his earlier fondness for sweets and how having something sweet after every meal had become a habit. However, eliminating sugar was not easy initially. He experienced cravings and what he described as withdrawal symptoms during the early stages of his dietary change. The actor eventually became comfortable with his new eating habits and said that cutting sugar also improved his quality of sleep. His diet included protein-rich foods such as paneer, tofu, beans and lentils, alongside salads. He also replaced regular rice with cauliflower rice during his preparation.

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2. AR Rahman: Avoided Sugar For A Decade

Music composer AR Rahman revealed in February 2026 that he had been avoiding sugar for the past 10 years. During an appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show, the Oscar-winning composer spoke about his dietary habits and also mentioned reducing his rice consumption. When asked whether his decision meant giving up even an occasional gulab jamun, Rahman indicated that he had stayed away from sugar altogether. His experience highlights how dietary changes can become long-term lifestyle habits rather than temporary measures adopted for a particular fitness goal.

3. Sonam Kapoor: Gave Up Sugar While Managing PCOS

Actor Sonam Kapoor has previously spoken about her experience of living with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and the lifestyle changes she adopted to manage the condition. In a video shared on social media in 2020, Sonam revealed that she had completely given up sugar, including refined sugar and alternatives such as honey, maple syrup and jaggery. She also spoke about incorporating regular physical activity into her routine, including walking, yoga and meditation. Sonam said that eliminating sugar had changed her relationship with sweet foods. She explained that desserts and chocolates, which she once enjoyed, started tasting excessively sweet after she stopped consuming them regularly.

However, dietary changes alone are not a treatment for PCOS. Women with the condition should follow an individualised management plan based on their symptoms and medical requirements.

4. Saumya Tandon: Gave Up Sugar, Honey And Jaggery

Actor Saumya Tandon, known for her role in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!, revealed in December 2024 that she had stopped consuming sugar and its alternatives approximately four years earlier. Sharing a sugar-free sweet potato halwa recipe on social media, Saumya said she had eliminated sugar, honey and jaggery from her diet. Instead, she relied on fruits and dry fruits for sweetness and experimented with desserts prepared using natural ingredients.

Her approach also highlights an important nutritional distinction: replacing refined sugar with honey or jaggery does not necessarily eliminate the health concerns associated with excessive free sugar consumption.

5. Masaba Gupta: Completed 21 Days Without Refined Sugar

Actor and fashion designer Masaba Gupta shared her experience of completing 21 days without refined sugar in January 2023. She spoke about finding the initial days particularly challenging, especially because of her fondness for desserts and chocolates. Masaba also avoided alternatives such as honey and jaggery during this period. In her social media updates, she described experiencing changes in her energy levels, focus, mood and skin. She also discussed feeling better during workouts.

While these were her personal observations, individual responses to dietary changes can vary. There is no scientific guarantee that eliminating sugar for 21 days will produce the same results for everyone.

6. Ranveer Singh: Gave Up Sugar And Nutella For 'Befikre'

Ranveer Singh adopted a strict dietary routine while filming Aditya Chopra's Befikre in Paris. According to a 2016 report by Mumbai Mirror, the actor stayed away from sugar, alcohol, sweets, aerated drinks and junk food while preparing for the film. His favourite Nutella was also off the menu. His trainer, Lloyd Stevens, supervised the actor's fitness routine and dietary restrictions during the filming schedule. The decision was part of a specific physical preparation programme rather than evidence of a permanent sugar-free lifestyle. Nevertheless, it demonstrates how reducing calorie-dense foods and sugary treats can form part of a structured fitness plan.

7. John Abraham: Reportedly Avoided Sugar For 25 Years

Known for his muscular physique and disciplined fitness routine, John Abraham has also been associated with a long-term sugar-free lifestyle. According to a Times of India report, actor Alyy Khan and his wife Chandni Khan spoke about John's dietary discipline and claimed that he had not consumed sugar for approximately 25 years.

Although the claim was shared by people familiar with the actor rather than established through a detailed account of his diet, it offers another example of the emphasis some celebrities place on limiting sugar consumption as part of their fitness routines.

What Happens To Your Body When You Give Up Added Sugar?

While celebrity experiences can be interesting, the more important question is what science says about reducing sugar consumption. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), free sugars should account for less than 10 per cent of total daily energy intake. Ideally, this should be reduced to below 5 per cent to provide additional health benefits. Free sugars include sugars added to foods and beverages by manufacturers, cooks or consumers, as well as naturally occurring sugars in honey, syrups, fruit juices and fruit juice concentrates. Here are some changes that may occur when you reduce your added sugar intake.

1. It May Help With Weight Management

One of the potential benefits of reducing added sugar is better weight management. Sugary beverages, desserts and packaged foods can contribute considerable calories without providing the same satiety as nutrient-dense foods containing protein and fibre. Reducing these foods can lower overall calorie consumption, particularly when they are replaced with healthier alternatives. However, cutting sugar alone does not automatically lead to weight loss. Your overall calorie intake, physical activity, sleep and dietary quality also matter.

2. Your Blood Sugar Levels May Become Easier To Manage

Frequently consuming sugar-sweetened beverages and foods high in added sugar can contribute to excessive calorie intake and poor dietary quality. Reducing these foods can help improve overall dietary patterns and support better blood glucose management, particularly when combined with regular physical activity and a balanced diet.

This can be especially relevant for people with insulin resistance or an increased risk of type 2 diabetes. However, eliminating sugar does not guarantee that someone will avoid diabetes. The condition is influenced by several factors, including genetics, body composition, physical activity and overall metabolic health.

3. You May Experience Fewer Energy Fluctuations

Foods and beverages high in added sugar can cause blood glucose levels to rise quickly, particularly when consumed without other nutrients. Some people experience fluctuations in their perceived energy levels after consuming sugary foods and drinks. Replacing these foods with balanced meals containing protein, fibre and healthy fats may help support more consistent energy levels throughout the day. This does not mean that all carbohydrates should be eliminated. Whole grains, vegetables, legumes and fruits provide important nutrients and should remain part of a healthy diet.

4. Your Dental Health May Improve

One of the better-established benefits of reducing free sugar consumption is improved dental health. According to the WHO, free sugars are a major risk factor for dental caries, commonly known as tooth decay. Bacteria in the mouth use sugars to produce acids that gradually damage tooth enamel. Frequent exposure to sugary foods and beverages can increase the risk of cavities. Reducing the frequency of sugar consumption, particularly between meals, can help protect your teeth.

5. It May Support Better Metabolic Health

Excessive consumption of free sugars can contribute to unhealthy weight gain and increase the risk of several non-communicable diseases. The WHO highlights that free sugars provide energy without necessarily supplying essential nutrients. Regularly consuming large amounts can also displace healthier foods in the diet. Reducing added sugar while eating more whole foods, vegetables, fruits, legumes and whole grains can support better overall dietary quality and metabolic health.

6. Your Taste Preferences May Change

If you regularly consume sugary foods, your taste preferences may become accustomed to intense sweetness. After reducing added sugar for some time, certain desserts and packaged foods may begin to taste excessively sweet. Sonam Kapoor and Saumya Tandon have both spoken about changing their relationship with sweet foods after eliminating sugar. However, this is a subjective response rather than a guaranteed physiological change. Individual experiences can differ.

7. You May Reduce Your Risk Of Tooth Decay And Excess Calorie Consumption Over Time

Reducing sugary beverages, confectionery and processed desserts can have cumulative benefits. The WHO recommends limiting free sugar intake to less than 10 per cent of total daily energy, with a further reduction to below 5 per cent being desirable. For someone consuming a high-sugar diet, even a gradual reduction can be a meaningful step towards improving long-term dietary habits.

Should You Give Up Sugar Completely?

Completely eliminating sugar is not necessary for everyone. The more practical approach is to distinguish between added or free sugars and naturally occurring sugars in whole foods.

For instance, whole fruits contain natural sugars along with fibre, vitamins, minerals and other beneficial compounds. Milk also contains naturally occurring lactose. These foods do not need to be eliminated simply because they contain sugar. Instead, focus on reducing:

Sugar-sweetened beverages, including soft drinks and packaged juices. Chocolates, sweets, cakes and pastries consumed frequently. Sugar added to tea, coffee and breakfast cereals. Packaged foods containing substantial amounts of added sugar. Frequent consumption of honey, syrups and jaggery as supposedly healthier sugar substitutes. The goal should be to develop a sustainable eating pattern rather than follow an unnecessarily restrictive diet.

Ultimately, the experiences of these seven celebrities highlight how reducing sugar can become part of a broader lifestyle change. However, better health does not depend on eliminating one ingredient alone. A balanced diet, regular exercise, adequate sleep and consistency remain equally important.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.