Bloating After Celebrations? Nutritionist Recommends This Simple Fibre Hack

Festival means delicious food, sweets and heavy meals, but eating more than usual can also leave you feeling bloated. A full stomach, excess gas and slow digestion can make it uncomfortable to enjoy the celebrations. To help those dealing with this problem, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares aa simple fibre hack that will give you better digestion during the festive season.

She suggests adding one tablespoon of psyllium husk, also known as Isabgol, in a glass of water before meals. This simple step can increase fibre intake and regular bowel movements.

On Instagram, Lovneet Batra explaines that “Festive season means endless celebrations and heavy meals, which often leave you with an uncomfortable feeling. This simple pre meal fibre hack helps keep the digestion smooth and supports the gut through the holiday feasting.”

The health expert shares that preparing this drink is very easy. You only need one tablespoon of Isabgol and a glass of water. Mix the Isabgol properly in the water and drink it immediately before having a heavy meal. Do not wait for the mixture to become thick.

Lovneet Batra also explaines how this simple drink can help the body during the festive season. Isabgol has fibre that absorbs water and makes you feel full for a long time. This also controls hunger and prevents overeating.

It further slows down the way your body absorbs sugar from food and manages blood sugar levels after meals.

Another benefit is that it helps people dealing with constipation. This will keep your bowel movements regular, especially when festive meals disturb your eating habits.

The nutritionist also reminds everyone to drink enough water throughout the day. Isabgol needs water to work properly and keep digestion smooth. Without the proper fluids, it might make constipation worse.

Also Read: Health Ministry Tightens Import Norms: Minimum One-Year Residual Shelf Life Mandated For Drugs

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.