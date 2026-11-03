Assam To Build India's First State-Run Proton Therapy Centre: How The Cancer Treatment Works

The Government of Assam is all set to establish India's first state-government-run Proton Beam Therapy Centre in Guwahati. The state government has signed an agreement with IBA Particle Therapy India Pvt. Ltd. with an investment of approximately Rs 600 crore. The agreement was signed at Lok Sewa Bhawan in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Supported by the World Bank and the Assam State Government, the project will introduce advanced proton-based radiation treatment for cancer patients. The project is being heavily subsidised to ensure affordability for the public.

What is proton therapy and how does it work?

Proton therapy, or proton beam therapy, is an advanced, highly precise type of radiation therapy used to treat cancer and noncancerous tumours. Unlike conventional X-ray radiation therapy, which uses high-energy photons, proton therapy can deliver targeted radiation more precisely to the tumour while sparing surrounding healthy tissues.

Here's how it works

The physics of proton therapy allows doctors to destroy cancer cells while sparing the healthy tissue surrounding the tumour. It uses positively charged particles called protons.

It works through a step-by-step process of acceleration and precise targeting:

Proton generation: Protons are generated in a particle accelerator, where hydrogen atoms are stripped of their electrons. The remaining protons are accelerated to high speeds.

Protons are generated in a particle accelerator, where hydrogen atoms are stripped of their electrons. The remaining protons are accelerated to high speeds. Delivery to the tumour: The accelerated protons are directed toward the tumour. Because protons have mass, they can be aimed with great precision, and they deposit most of their energy directly at the tumour site. This phenomenon is known as the "Bragg peak," which allows the protons to deliver maximum radiation dose right at the target while minimising exposure to the adjacent healthy tissues.

The accelerated protons are directed toward the tumour. Because protons have mass, they can be aimed with great precision, and they deposit most of their energy directly at the tumour site. This phenomenon is known as the "Bragg peak," which allows the protons to deliver maximum radiation dose right at the target while minimising exposure to the adjacent healthy tissues. Cell destruction: Once the protons reach the tumour, they interact with the cancer cells and cause damage to their DNA. This damage can prevent the cells from multiplying and can lead to cell death.

Once the protons reach the tumour, they interact with the cancer cells and cause damage to their DNA. This damage can prevent the cells from multiplying and can lead to cell death. Treatment planning: Prior to therapy, a detailed treatment plan is created using imaging techniques like MRI or CT scans to ensure accurate targeting of the tumour.

Prior to therapy, a detailed treatment plan is created using imaging techniques like MRI or CT scans to ensure accurate targeting of the tumour. Fractionated treatment: Therapy is generally delivered in multiple sessions (fractions) over several weeks to enhance the effectiveness of the treatment and allow healthy tissues time to recover.

Proton therapy is particularly beneficial for treating cancers near critical organs. However, availability and cost may be factors to consider, as not all treatment centres offer this therapy.

Proton therapy is valued for its precision in treating cancers near critical organs, such as brain tumours, spine tumours, head and neck cancers, and prostate cancer. It is especially beneficial for children, as it spares healthy tissue and reduces the risk of long-term developmental issues and secondary cancers. Patients generally experience milder side effects since surrounding healthy tissue receives minimal radiation. Additionally, protons have a short lifespan in the body, allowing patients to safely return home after treatment without being radioactive.

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