Pancreatic cancer can be difficult to detect in its early stages, as some of its warning signs may appear mild or resemble symptoms of more common health conditions. By the time the disease is diagnosed, it may have already progressed, making awareness of potential symptoms important.

Located in the upper abdomen, behind the stomach, the pancreas is a gland that plays an important role in digestion and produces hormones including insulin, which helps regulate blood sugar levels. It also produces digestive enzymes that help the body break down food.

Pancreatic cancer occurs when abnormal cells in the pancreas begin to grow uncontrollably and form a tumour. It is broadly classified into exocrine pancreatic cancer and pancreatic neuroendocrine tumours, depending on the type of cells from which the cancer originates. Exocrine cancers are the more common form.

The exact cause of pancreatic cancer is not always known, although certain factors, including chronic pancreatitis, can increase the risk.

According to California-based gastroenterologist Dr Saurabh Sethi pancreatic cancer is particularly concerning because its symptoms may not be obvious in the early stages.

In an Instagram post, Dr Sethi highlights seven signs of pancreatic cancer that can easily be overlooked. He noted that these symptoms “rarely announce themselves loudly. That's exactly what makes this cancer so dangerous.”

7 Warning Signs Of Pancreatic Cancer

1. New onset diabetes after 50 with no obvious cause

Developing diabetes after the age of 50 without an obvious reason could sometimes be linked to changes in the pancreas. The pancreas produces insulin, which regulates blood sugar. According to Dr Sethi, a growing tumour can interfere with insulin production even before more noticeable symptoms appear.

2. Unexplained weight loss without trying

Losing weight without deliberately changing one's diet or exercise routine can be a warning sign that should not be ignored. Pancreatic cancer can affect the way the body digests food and processes nutrients, potentially resulting in unexplained weight loss.

3. Pale, oily, or floating stools

Changes in bowel movements, particularly stools that are pale, oily or tend to float, may indicate problems with digestion. The pancreas produces enzymes needed to digest fats. When pancreatic function is affected, fat may not be properly digested and can pass through the digestive system. Most people ignore this for months, but this could be signs of pancreatic cancer.

4. Dull, persistent mid-back pain with no injury

A dull or persistent pain in the middle of the back, particularly when there has been no injury to explain it, can sometimes be associated with pancreatic problems. “The pancreas sits deep behind the stomach - pain often radiates to the back long before anything else becomes obvious,” says Dr Sethi.

5. Yellowing of the skin or eyes

Yellowing of the skin or whites of the eyes, commonly associated with jaundice, is another possible warning sign.

“Jaundice happens when a tumour blocks the bile duct - for tumours in the head of the pancreas, this is often the first sign that leads to diagnosis. For tumours in the body or tail, it tends to show up much later,” Dr Sethi explains.

6. Sudden intolerance to familiar foods

Since the pancreas is linked with the digestive system, any new nausea, a sudden loss of appetite, nausea or an unexpected aversion to foods that a person has previously tolerated well could also warrant medical evaluation, particularly if the symptoms persist without an obvious explanation.

7. Unexplained itching with no skin condition

Persistent itching without an apparent skin condition can sometimes be linked to problems with bile flow. If a pancreatic tumour blocks a bile duct, bile salts can build up in the bloodstream and cause widespread itching. “It's one of the most overlooked early warning signs I see,” the gastroenterologist points out.

These symptoms do not necessarily mean that a person has pancreatic cancer. However, persistent, unexplained or unusual changes should be discussed with a doctor, particularly when multiple symptoms occur together.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.