Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is often thought of in terms of symptoms such as irregular periods, acne, excess hair, and fertility problems, but in fact, PCOS impacts health in many ways and is strongly correlated with metabolic health, in particular with insulin resistance and the risk of developing prediabetes and type 2 diabetes, making blood sugar awareness an essential part of long-term management of this disease. Even though not all cases of PCOS lead to the development of prediabetes, having an understanding of the unique aspects will help women become aware of the existing metabolic dangers and take preventive measures.

Exploring the relationship between PCOS and blood sugar:

Insulin is responsible for helping the body to absorb glucose from the blood into the cells to be used for energy. Some PCOS patients develop a state of insulin resistance in which the body does not respond effectively to insulin. This makes the pancreas produce insulin in much larger amounts. By leading to changes in hormone levels, high insulin levels affect the process of ovulation. In addition, continued insulin resistance complicates the maintenance of normal blood glucose levels and contributes to the development of prediabetes and sometimes type 2 diabetes in women. Importantly, there are cases of insulin resistance in women of normal body weight; thus, body weight cannot be a criterion of metabolic risk in PCOS patients.

What does it mean to be prediabetic?

Being prediabetic implies that the glucose in the blood is above normal levels but not yet at the levels classified as diabetes. It doesn't usually present discernible symptoms, which causes many people to be unaware of their condition. Recognizing prediabetes timely among women suffering from PCOS can let them change their life choices and seek medical help if necessary. Depending on the risk factors of the patient, some tests can be offered by healthcare specialists, like a fasting blood glucose test, HbA1c test, or oral glucose tolerance test.

Importance of constant monitoring:

A challenge of metabolic complications is that they may develop silently. A woman could feel fine and have only mild symptoms of PCOS but still have insulin resistance or altered glucose levels. Hence, regular examinations can play a key role in diagnosing PCOS. The testing frequency and type should be determined by a doctor based on such factors as age, family history, body weight, and previous glucose test results. Blood pressure and cholesterol levels should also be monitored, as PCOS may be linked to various cardiometabolic risks.

Lifestyle is important:

Lifestyle changes are a major aspect of both PCOS management and metabolic health management. Eating a balanced diet with vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, protein, and fats is good for nutrition and managing blood sugar. Taking part in regular physical activity might also improve insulin sensitivity and metabolic health. The type of exercise is not important; the key is to find activities one can do regularly, like walking, weight lifting, or cycling. Sleep is just as important. Sleep deprivation and chronic stress can affect hunger and levels of energy, thus making it difficult to establish any good habits. For overweight women, even minor weight loss can bring significant health improvements.

Being aware of PCOS can help to avoid future issues:

PCOS must not be considered only a fertility problem. The fact that it is associated with insulin resistance and metabolic health shows that long-term observation of women with this condition is essential even if their. Women with PCOS must talk to their healthcare professional about their personal risk factors and find out if blood sugar checks are warranted. Early diagnosis of prediabetes allows taking necessary measures through lifestyle changes and medical treatment. In short, it means that having PCOS does not necessarily mean getting diabetes, but awareness of blood sugar levels becomes significant in this case.

(Dr. Tripti Raheja, Director - Obstetrics & Gynaecology at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi)

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