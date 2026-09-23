Heavy rainfall and the possibility of flash floods have put several parts of Andhra Pradesh on alert. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast unsettled weather, including heavy rainfall and gusty winds, on September 23 and 24. According to the IMD, a depression over the Bay of Bengal is bringing moderate to heavy rain and strong winds to coastal Andhra Pradesh. Red alerts have been issued for parts of Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram and Alluri Sitharama Raju.

Several other districts, including Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Kakinada, East Godavari and Eluru, are also expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall. A flash-flood risk has been identified in parts of several districts, including Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Guntur and NTR. For people living in or travelling through flood-prone areas, heavy rain is not only a concern because of rising water levels. Floodwater can carry sewage, germs, chemicals, sharp debris and animal waste, increasing the risk of injuries, stomach infections and skin problems.

The health risks can continue even after the water recedes, particularly if homes, drinking-water sources or food supplies have been contaminated. Here are some simple precautions you can take to reduce the risk of illness and injury.

Flash Flood Health Precautions To Follow

Stay Away From Floodwater: Avoid walking, swimming or bathing in floodwater whenever possible. Even shallow moving water can sweep people off their feet, while standing water may contain sewage, chemicals, electrical hazards, sharp objects and disease-causing germs. Never Drive Through Flooded Roads: Do not try to cross a flooded road, even if the water appears shallow. Vehicles can lose traction, stall or be swept away. Follow instructions from local authorities and use safer routes or remain indoors. Drink Only Safe Water: Flooding can contaminate drinking-water sources. Use bottled, boiled or appropriately treated water if authorities have warned about contamination. Avoid using contaminated water for drinking, cooking, brushing your teeth, making ice or preparing food. Wash Your Hands Frequently: Wash your hands with soap and clean water after any contact with floodwater and before eating or preparing food. This is particularly important for children, who should not be allowed to play in floodwater or contaminated areas. Protect Cuts And Wounds: Open wounds can become infected after contact with contaminated water. Keep cuts covered with waterproof bandages and clean them with soap and safe water. Seek medical care if a wound becomes red, swollen, painful or starts producing discharge, or if fever develops. Check For Stomach Infections: Floodwater contaminated with sewage can spread germs that cause diarrhoea and other gastrointestinal illnesses. Be alert for diarrhoea, vomiting, stomach pain or signs of dehydration, especially in young children, older adults and people with existing health conditions. Be Careful Around Animals And Insects: Flooding can displace snakes, rodents and other animals from their usual habitats. Avoid touching unfamiliar animals and stay away from areas where they may be hiding. Use appropriate protection against mosquitoes, which can be a concern after flooding and waterlogging. Do Not Eat Contaminated Food: Throw away food that has come into contact with floodwater. Food that has been kept without proper refrigeration during a prolonged power cut may also be unsafe, even if it looks or smells normal. Watch For Electrical Hazards: Never touch fallen power lines or electrical equipment that has been exposed to water. If your home is flooded, do not enter standing water to operate electrical switches. Have the electrical system checked by a professional before restoring power. Take Precautions When Returning Home: Do not rush back into a flooded house until authorities say it is safe. Flooded homes can contain sewage, mold and damaged electrical systems. Ventilate the house when possible, use protective equipment during cleaning and avoid using electrical appliances until they have been checked. Know When To Seek Medical Help: Get medical attention for serious injuries, persistent vomiting or diarrhoea, difficulty breathing, high fever, severe weakness, confusion, signs of dehydration or infected wounds. People with chronic illnesses should also ensure that essential medicines remain available during weather emergencies.

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