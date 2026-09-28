From maintaining a healthy weight to avoiding crash diets, these simple lifestyle habits may help lower your risk of developing gallstones. Gallstones can develop silently and may not cause any symptoms until one of them blocks a bile duct. For some people, they may cause sudden pain in the upper abdomen, particularly after a heavy or fatty meal, while others may never know they have them. While certain risk factors, including age, sex, genetics and some medical conditions, cannot be changed, lifestyle habits can influence the risk of gallstone formation. "Gallstones may not always be preventable, especially when factors such as genetics, age, sex and certain medical conditions are involved. However, adopting healthy lifestyle habits can lower the risk of developing them," said Dr Vineet Kumar Gupta, Senior Consultant and Unit Head, Gastroenterology, ShardaCare - Healthcity. Here are seven things you can do to support gallbladder health and potentially reduce your risk.

1. Maintain A Healthy Weight

Being overweight or obese can increase the risk of developing gallstones. Maintaining a healthy weight can therefore be an important part of prevention. However, weight loss should be gradual rather than extreme. "Rapid weight loss can increase the risk of gallstone formation," Dr Gupta said. When the body loses weight very quickly, particularly during crash diets, the liver may release more cholesterol into bile, which can contribute to gallstone formation. Instead of trying to lose a large amount of weight in a short period, aim for gradual, sustainable weight loss through a balanced diet and regular physical activity.

2. Avoid Crash Diets And Prolonged Fasting

Skipping meals for long periods or following extremely restrictive diets may seem like a quick way to lose weight, but they can work against gallbladder health. Very-low-calorie diets and rapid weight loss can increase the risk of gallstones. Prolonged fasting can also reduce regular gallbladder emptying. If you are trying to lose weight, choose a sustainable calorie deficit rather than drastically cutting food intake. People planning significant weight loss, particularly those with existing medical conditions, should consider doing so with guidance from a doctor or qualified dietitian.

3. Eat More Fibre-Rich Foods

Your everyday diet can also influence gallstone risk. Dr Gupta recommends including plenty of fibre through vegetables, fruits, whole grains and pulses. Fibre-rich foods can support overall metabolic and digestive health while helping create a balanced eating pattern. At the same time, limit foods high in saturated fats, including deep-fried foods, processed meats and excessive amounts of butter and cream. Healthy sources of fat, such as nuts, seeds and certain vegetable oils, can be included in moderation.

4. Exercise Regularly

Physical activity is another important part of maintaining a healthy weight and metabolic health. Regular exercise may help lower the risk of gallstones, particularly by supporting healthy body weight and reducing some metabolic risk factors associated with gallstone formation. You do not necessarily need intense workouts every day. Brisk walking, cycling, swimming, strength training or other activities that you can perform consistently can contribute to an active lifestyle. The key is consistency rather than exercising intensely only occasionally.

5. Stay Adequately Hydrated

Adequate fluid intake is important for overall health and digestion. However, drinking extra water should not be viewed as a standalone treatment for preventing gallstones. There is no evidence that simply drinking large quantities of water can guarantee protection from gallstones. Instead, focus on staying adequately hydrated throughout the day while maintaining a balanced diet and active lifestyle.

6. Keep Diabetes And Cholesterol Under Control

Certain metabolic conditions can increase the likelihood of gallstone formation. People with diabetes, high cholesterol or metabolic syndrome should work with their healthcare providers to keep these conditions appropriately controlled. Managing blood sugar, cholesterol, blood pressure and body weight can support overall metabolic health and may also help reduce some gallstone risk factors. If you have been diagnosed with a metabolic condition, do not stop or change prescribed medication without speaking to your doctor.

7. Do Not Ignore Recurrent Abdominal Pain

Gallstones do not always cause symptoms. But when they do, abdominal pain can be one of the most noticeable signs. "Persistent symptoms such as recurrent pain in the upper right or upper abdomen, particularly after fatty meals, nausea or vomiting should be evaluated by a gastroenterologist," Dr Gupta said.

Gallstone-related pain can sometimes be severe and may last for several hours. Symptoms such as fever, jaundice, persistent vomiting or severe abdominal pain require prompt medical attention because they can indicate complications involving the gallbladder or bile ducts.

Can Gallstones Be Prevented Completely?

Even people who maintain a healthy weight, eat a balanced diet and exercise regularly can develop gallstones. Factors such as genetics, age, sex and certain medical conditions can influence an individual's risk.

The goal, therefore, should not be to promise that gallstones can be prevented "forever". Instead, adopting healthy habits can help address modifiable risk factors and support overall gallbladder and metabolic health. A healthy weight, gradual weight loss, a fibre-rich balanced diet, regular physical activity and appropriate management of metabolic conditions can all contribute to reducing gallstone risk. If you develop recurrent upper abdominal pain, particularly after meals, or experience nausea, vomiting, fever or yellowing of the skin or eyes, consult a doctor rather than attempting to manage the symptoms yourself.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.