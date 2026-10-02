We often think of oral hygiene as a matter of clean teeth, fresh breath and preventing cavities. But the health of the mouth is closely connected with the health of the rest of the body. Growing research is examining how gum disease, chronic inflammation and changes in the oral microbiome may be linked with several diseases, including cancer.

It is important to make one distinction at the outset: poor oral hygiene does not mean that a person will develop cancer. The evidence is strongest for an association between poor oral health and oral cancer, while research into links with cancers elsewhere in the body is still evolving.

The India Connection

This subject deserves particular attention in India. Oral cancer is a major public-health concern, and our risk profile is influenced by habits that are common in the country. Tobacco in smoked and smokeless forms, alcohol and areca nut (supari), including products such as gutka and tobacco-containing paan, are established risk factors.

The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) identifies tobacco, alcohol and betel quid/areca nut as important causes of oral cancer. A 2024 IARC analysis estimated that, in India, different smokeless-tobacco and areca-nut products accounted for substantial proportions of oral cancer cases. Among men, khaini and gutka were among the major contributors; among women, areca nut and betel quid with tobacco were prominent contributors.

Where Does Oral Hygiene Fit In?

The results of a case control study done in Pune which consisted of 187 oral cancer patients and 240 controls have revealed that bad oral hygiene is linked to an increased risk of developing oral cancer. The effect was even more pronounced among individuals who had a habit of chewing tobacco. This does not mean that insufficient tooth brushing or poor periodontal health by themselves are the cause of cancer.

However, more recent evidence suggests the same thing. A systematic review and meta-analysis, which was published in 2026 and included 15 different studies, has shown that insufficient brushing of teeth and less frequent visits to the dentist increase oral cancer risk. Yet, association should be differentiated from causation and many factors may affect such results, including tobacco use, alcohol, diet and socioeconomic status.

Inflammation Link

Another hypothesis suggests that the connection could be a result of chronic inflammation. Bacteria present in the deposits of plaque around the teeth may cause gingivitis, which may develop into periodontitis in some individuals. Periodontitis is a deeper gum infection that can lead to the destruction of tooth-supporting structures.

Periodontitis is not a purely local issue since the mouth is a home for a great number of microorganisms. Inflammation can affect the activity of the body's immune system. Hence, the link between constant inflammation in the oral cavity and the changes in its microbiota with the development of cancer-related processes has been studied.

In 2023, a systematic review and meta-analysis have found a connection between periodontal disease and oral squamous cell carcinoma, especially in the case of severe periodontal disease. Nevertheless, the authors also stressed that there was no clear evidence about the causality of this link. The reason for making such a statement lies in the difference between the two concepts.

What About Other Cancers In The Body?

The mouth is part of a biological system, and there are some studies investigating the relationship between periodontal disease and cancer elsewhere in the body. Possible mechanisms behind this could be chronic inflammation, alterations in the immune system, bacteria byproducts and alterations in the microbiome.

Some observational studies have reported associations between periodontal disease and cancers such as colorectal, pancreatic, lung and upper gastrointestinal cancers. But these findings should not be interpreted as proof that gum disease causes these cancers. People with poor oral health may also differ in smoking, alcohol use, diet, diabetes, socioeconomic status and healthcare access- factors that can independently influence cancer risk.

The broader message is therefore not that brushing your teeth can "prevent cancer". Rather, maintaining oral health is one practical part of reducing avoidable health risks and supporting overall wellbeing.

A Simple Prevention Checklist

Good oral care does not need to be complicated. Brush twice a day with fluoride toothpaste, clean between the teeth, and seek dental advice if there is persistent gum bleeding, swelling, pain, loose teeth or recurrent mouth ulcers. Regular dental examinations can identify problems before they become advanced.

For Indians, there is an even more important step: avoid tobacco in every form and avoid areca nut or supari, even when it is marketed as tobacco-free. IARC classifies areca nut as carcinogenic to humans. Tobacco-containing products are also strongly linked to oral cancer.

Any persistent white or red patch, unexplained ulcer, lump, difficulty opening the mouth, difficulty swallowing, persistent hoarseness or unexplained bleeding should be evaluated rather than ignored, particularly in someone who uses tobacco or areca nut.

Oral health is often treated as separate from general health, but it is not. The mouth can reflect inflammation, infection, nutritional problems and lifestyle exposures that affect the wider body. We should therefore move beyond the idea that dental care is only about teeth.

The emerging science is valuable because it reminds us that prevention is interconnected. Good oral hygiene cannot guarantee protection from cancer, but it can reduce oral disease, support healthier gums, improve quality of life and create opportunities for earlier detection of suspicious changes.

In Cancer Prevention, There Is Rarely One Magic Measure

Avoiding tobacco and areca nut, limiting alcohol, maintaining a healthy lifestyle, attending recommended screenings and taking care of oral health are all pieces of the larger prevention picture.

(By Dr Ritu Dave, Cancer Physician, M|O|C Cancer Care Pune)

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