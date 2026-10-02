A blood test can tell you much more about your health than you may realise. From checking blood sugar to looking for signs of inflammation, lab reports provide useful clues about what is happening inside your body.

But with so many numbers and medical terms on a report, it can be difficult to know which results deserve attention. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal highlights five health markers that people may want to understand when looking at their reports. These include HbA1c, LDL and triglycerides, ferritin, fasting insulin and HOMA-IR, and hs-CRP.

On Instagram, Agarwal explains that HbA1c shows the average blood sugar level over the past three months, rather than showing only one day's reading. LDL and triglycerides are part of a cholesterol test. LDL is one type of cholesterol, while triglycerides are a type of fat in the blood. Their levels can provide information about how the body handles fats and extra calories.

Ferritin tells you about the iron stored in the body. A low ferritin level can mean that your iron stores are low, even if your hemoglobin looks normal. Fasting insulin and HOMA-IR can provide information about how the body uses insulin and may help identify insulin resistance early. HS-CRP, on the other hand, is a blood marker linked to inflammation in the body. Doctors may also look at this result with other health information to understand the risk of heart disease and stroke.

Nmami Agarwal explains that lab tests simply can help you understand your body and overall health better.

As per Medline Plus, several things can affect the accuracy of some lab test results. What you eat or drink, the medicines or supplements you take, and heavy exercise before the test can sometimes change the results. A menstrual period may also affect certain tests. It is also important to follow any instructions given before the test, such as fasting or avoiding certain foods.

Your doctor or healthcare provider will tell you if you need to prepare in a specific way. Follow these instructions carefully so the results are as accurate as possible.

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